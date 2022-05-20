 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shenandoah state track scoreboard: Day 2

Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah

Shenandoah's Tyler Laughlin wears his fifth-place medal and shows off his discus after the event Friday, May 20.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Shenandoah state track and field Friday results

5. Tyler Laughlin - 154 feet, 0 inches.

16. Sara Morales - 105 feet, 6 inches.

Sara Morales, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Sara Morales finished 16th in the discus Friday, May 20, at the state track and field championships. Morales' threw the discus and shot put in the final state meet of her great career.

22. Brody Cullin - 59.48 seconds.

Brody Cullin, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Brody Cullin made his first state run Friday, May 20, at the state track and field championships by finishing 22nd in the 400 meter hurdles.
