Shenandoah state track scoreboard: Day 3

Shenandoah boys 800 medley relay

Shenandoah's 800 medley relay team of, from left: Brody Cullin, Alex Razee, Hunter Dukes and Evan Holmes, placed 16th in the event at the state track and field championships Saturday, May 21.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Shenandoah state track and field Saturday results

16. Boys 800 medley relay (Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) - 1 minute, 38.01 seconds.

