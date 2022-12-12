Shenandoah, SWI girls wrestling compete at Riverside

OAKLAND — Four Southwest Iowa athletes took weight class championships at the Riverside Girls Wrestling Tournament Friday, Dec. 9.

Clarinda and Shenandoah were also in a field, which boasted 23 different teams. No team scores were kept as all athletes competed in a round-robin format in their respective brackets.

Kayleanna Renshaw, Clara Sapienza, Emily Kesterson and Madison Hensley were all champions on the day for the Warriors, combining to win 14 matches without a loss.

“We came into this tournament wanting to wrestle tough,” Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang said. “Fortunately, a lot of them have wrestled for me in the past. Emily had a good day and Clara had a strong workmanlike performance. (Madison) Hensley had a nice showing, which will be a good confidence booster for her getting a tournament win and then Kayleanna in her first year of wrestling is doing a lot of good things."

Renshaw earned three pins in the 135B division. Two of her falls came in the first period, while Riverside’s Ana Wilson took Renshaw into the third period before Renshaw earned the win.

Sapienza had quick wins in her first and fourth matches at 140 and had to go into the third period before earning falls in her second match against Shania Graybill of Ridge View and in her third match against Lila Miller of Pekin.

All three of Kesterson’s wins came in the first period as she was on the mat for a total of 1 minute, 40 seconds in the 155 pound division.

All four of Hensley’s wins came by fall in the first period, taking a combined 5:59.

Clarinda had two athletes in the field that combined to win four matches.

Jalon Olson finished second in the 145B field for the Cardinals. She won her first three matches by fall in a total time of 3:08 before losing by fall to Aremy Santos of Denison in her final match.

Gordon won her first match, pinning Chloe Roane of Riverside in 5:43 in the 110A bracket. Gordon lost by fall in the first period, however, in her remaining three matches.

“The biggest thing for us going into this was they were both down a weight class,” Clarinda head coach Jason Gordon said. “We worked all week on diet and extra workouts to have that experience of dropping to a lower weight as ninth graders. Jalon got better as the day went on with mat awareness. Overall, they got four matches each and we want to get them both as much mat time as possible.”

Shenandoah had three varsity wrestlers combine to win one match while Kealey and Kailey Blocker combined for three wins, competing as junior varsity athletes.

Chloe Nelson won a match at 130 for the Fillies. She earned a win by fall over Delanie Westcott of South Central Calhoun in her first match, but then lost her next two by fall in the third period.

Shenandoah’s Emma Baldwin didn’t win a match at 115A but did go the full six minutes against Lexa Nelson of Pekin, losing a 15-6 major decision. Alexis Whitehill was 0-3 at 135C.

“The girls are doing the things we’re talking about in practice and continuing to move up in position,” Shenandoah head coach Grant Staats said. “We talk about pushing to the next positions and being in the right position. They felt like they knew what they were supposed to be doing. Whether they could do it or not was another issue and we’ll continue to get better at that.”

Southwest Iowa had an additional five athletes in the field.

Tatiana Orozco and True Scott won one match each. Orozco’s only win came by fall in her final match of the day at 170A, while Scott earned a first period fall in her second match at 235.

Kaidynce Reafleng, Bridget Kromminga and Braelyn Wilson all left the tournament without a win, with all losses coming by fall.

Lang has had several girls in his program for several years and he said it’s about building confidence right now for his team.

“A lot of them have one good shot,” Lang said, “and now it’s having the confidence to set up a second good shot, so if they are taking away what we’re doing we have something else to lean on.”

Next up for Clarinda is a scramble tournament Tuesday at Panorama. Shenandoah hosts a tournament Saturday and Southwest Iowa travels to the Kuemper Catholic girls tournament Dec. 20.