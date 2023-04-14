SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies won three events and finished third overall at the Fillie Relays on Thursday, April 13.

Shenandoah scored 73 points, finishing four points ahead of fourth-place Stanton and five behind runner-up Riverside. Fremont-Mills won the meet title with 132 points.

Essex and Sidney were also in the field. The Trojanettes finished 10th with 25 points and the Cowgirls 11th with 18 points.

Chloe Denton won the 100-meter hurdles for the Fillies in 16.91 seconds and anchored the winning 4x100 meter relay in 53.54. She was also second in the 200 meter dash in 28.57 and brought home the third-place shuttle hurdle relay team in 1:11.40. She ran two hurdle legs into a brisk wind, which she said was difficult.

“It’s hard to get out and get a good run with it,” Denton said. “But I got a good start and pushed through.”

She was joined in the 4x100 relay by Caroline Rogers, Lynnae Green and Kate Lantz. Denton said it was tough coming off of the 200, but she made it through and helped the Fillies finish well.

Hailey Egbert earned the other Shenandoah win on the day, winning the 3,000 meter run by well over a minute with a finishing time of 12:03.07.

Egbert also finished second in the 1,500 in 5:34.96 and third in the 400 in 1:07.51.

Lantz added a third-place finish in the high jump at 4-10 for the Fillies while Green took fourth in both the shot put at 33-11.5 and the 100 in 14.49.

Denton and Lantz were part of the shuttle hurdle team that finished third, along with Rogers and Jenna Burdorf.

Cindy Swain led Essex’s team with a runner-up finish in the 100 in a time of 14.20.

Olivia Baker finished third in the shot put at 35-1 and Riley King was third in the 3,000 in 13:27.35 for the Trojanettes. King added a fourth-place run in the 1,500 in 6:05.90.

Essex added a team point with a sixth-place 4x200 relay finish with Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns and Swain crossing the finish line in 2:03.55.

Sidney finished third in both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. The team of Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning and Macey Graham came home in 54.80 in the 4x100 and 1:56.99 in the 4x200.

Lilly Peters added a third-place mark in the discus for the Cowgirls with a best throw of 100-2.5.

Next up for Shenandoah is a trip to Lenox on Monday. Sidney travels to Syracuse, Nebraska, on Tuesday while Essex makes the trip to Southwest Valley on Thursday.

Full Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney results (Top 6 places noted)

100 meter dash: 2. Cindy Swain, Essex 14.20; 4. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 14.49; Irrys Humphrey, Shenandoah 15.27; Natalie Taylor, Essex 20.71.

200 meter dash: 2. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 28.57; Makayla Cochran, Shenandoah 32.78.

400 meter dash: 3. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 1:07.51.

800 meter run: Mallory Dickerson, Shenandoah 3:11.32.

1,500 meter run: 2. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 5:34.96; 4. Riley King, Essex 6:05.90; Mallory Dickerson, Shenandoah 7:15.72.

3,000 meter run: 1. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 12:03.07; 3. Riley King, Essex 13:27.35.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 16.91; Brianne Johnson, Essex 20.83; Abbey Dumler, Shenandoah 21.27; Mariska Kirchert, Essex 22.36; Alex King, Essex 22.39.

400-meter hurdles: Alex King, Essex 1:52.91.

High jump: 3. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-10.

Long jump: Irrys Humphrey, Shenandoah 14-3.5; Alyssa Melvin, Sidney 13-7.25; Mallory Dickerson, Shenandoah 12-2.5.

Shot put: 3. Olivia Baker, Essex 35-1; 4. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 33-11.5; 6. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 33-11.5; Lilly Peters, Sidney 32-5; Natalie Taylor, Essex 24-7.

Discus: 3. Lilly Peters, Sidney 100-2.5; Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 80-5.5; Brianne Johnson, Essex 77-0; Natalie Taylor, Essex 72-0.5; Macey Graham, Sidney 70-6.5.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton) 53.54; 3. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Macey Graham) 54.80; Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 58.25.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Macey Graham) 1:56.99; 6. Essex (Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:03.55; Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz) 2:04.06.

800 meter medley relay: Essex (Addy Resh, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns) 2:15.95; Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Abbey Dumler, Adrianne Moore, Rylynne Gammell) 2:16.90.

1,600 meter medley relay: Essex (Addy Resh, Mariska Kirchert, Alex King, Riley King) 5:41.99.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:11.40.