Shenandoah takes title at Fillies Tennis Invite

The Shenandoah Fillies opened their tennis season in grand fashion Saturday, April 9, by winning the Shenandoah Fillies Tennis Invitational.

The Fillies won two of the four brackets and made the final in the other two to score 14 team points, beating St. Albert’s 11, Glenwood’s eight and Denison’s seven.

The Fillies earned wins in the number one singles and number two doubles brackets.

Shenandoah’s Le Yuan Sun started her season with a championship at number one singles. She had to rally early after losing the opening set to Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny 6-3 in the semifinal. Sun won the second set 6-2, taking the match into a 10-point match tiebreak, which went Sun’s way 12-10.

The final was much more comfortable for the Shenandoah senior, beating Allison Narmi of St. Albert 6-2, 6-2.

Emma Olson and Brooke Hays won the number two doubles title for the Fillies, rolling in three of the four sets they played. They opened the day with a 6-0, 6-1 win over the Glenwood duo of Chelsea Vang and Cora Pestel. After a 7-5 win in the opening set against Lily Barnes and Mari Valdivia of St. Albert, the Fillie duo earned a 6-0 win in set two to win the match and bracket title.

Shenandoah’s number one doubles team of Auri Trowbridge and Cadence Gough finished second. Like Sun, they needed a third set tiebreak to get to the final. They won the first set over Abby Gutierrez and Emma Ahrenholtz of Denison 6-3, but then lost the second set by the same score. The Fillies responded well with a 10-4 win in the 10-point match tiebreak to advance to the final. St. Albert’s only champion of the day, Georgie Bohnet and Alexis Narmi, beat Trowbridge and Gough 6-1, 6-1 in the final.

Paige Gleason played number two singles for the Fillies and won her semifinal match 6-2, 6-2 over St. Albert’s Sammy Horvath. Gleason then fell to Glenwood’s Riley Wiese in the final 6-3, 6-0.

The Fillies are back home Monday and Tuesday for Hawkeye 10 Conference duals against Atlantic and St. Albert.