Shenandoah teams compete at coed state tennis tournament
Shenandoah teams compete at coed state tennis tournament

  • Updated
Shenandoah coed tennis

Shenandoah's two teams competing at the state coed tennis tournament Tuesday, June 8, pose for a picture with the state association and union signage. From left: Reed Finnegan, Jessica Sun, Erin Baldwin and Quentin Slater. Those standing next to each other competed together. Both teams lost their first round match.

 Photo courtesy Marcia Johnson/Shenandoah Community Schools

Shenandoah tennis sent two teams to the coed state tournament, and both lost in the first round Tuesday, June 8, in Des Moines.

The number one players all season for Shenandoah, Jessica Sun and Reed Finnegan, formed a team and were quite competitive in the first round but lost to Claire Walker and Jack Freiburger of Dubuque Wahlert 6-3, 7-6. The Wahlert team won the second set tiebreak 7-4.

Erin Baldwin and Quentin Slater were teamed up for Shenandoah’s other spot in the tournament and they lost 6-1, 6-0 to Alli Hagness and Alex Feldman of Waterloo Columbus.

Both Shenandoah teams stayed in Des Moines to play additional exhibition matches.

