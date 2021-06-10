Shenandoah teams compete at coed state tennis tournament

Shenandoah tennis sent two teams to the coed state tournament, and both lost in the first round Tuesday, June 8, in Des Moines.

The number one players all season for Shenandoah, Jessica Sun and Reed Finnegan, formed a team and were quite competitive in the first round but lost to Claire Walker and Jack Freiburger of Dubuque Wahlert 6-3, 7-6. The Wahlert team won the second set tiebreak 7-4.

Erin Baldwin and Quentin Slater were teamed up for Shenandoah’s other spot in the tournament and they lost 6-1, 6-0 to Alli Hagness and Alex Feldman of Waterloo Columbus.

Both Shenandoah teams stayed in Des Moines to play additional exhibition matches.