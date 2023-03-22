The Shenandoah Tennis programs are holding a court dedication at the Welch Tennis Courts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, prior to the season opening matches for the Shenandoah girls.

The annual Fillies Invite is set for an 11 a.m. start that day with Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals Denison, Glenwood and St. Albert making the trip.

Four new court marker signs will be unveiled at the ceremony, bearing the names of Shenandoah athletes that have finished in the top four at the state tournament over the years, according to Shenandoah head tennis coach Brian Daoust.

“All those who appear on the signs or their relatives/descendants have been contacted,” Daoust said. “Many are unable to attend, but some will be there. Alumni being honored are encouraged to share any memories they have from their experiences in Shenandoah, whether they are present or not.”

The Welch courts were newly painted over the summer with Shenandoah logos on the court and new net insignias.

Daoust said the oldest state final four finisher in program history dates back to 1940, while the most recent was in 2022.

“We also left room at the bottom of each one of those court signs to encourage the next generation to fill in the gaps,” Daoust said. “I see a bright future for the sport right now in our youth and high school programs. We have a great group of kids, supportive parents and a community that cares.”

Daoust said there are plenty of people, businesses and organizations to thank, starting with the Shenandoah Booster Club, who has funded the project. Daoust also said Shelly at Signs and Shines has taken his vision and turned it into reality.

“Thanks also to Rob Addy and his staff in helping me problem solve and for installing the signs,” Daoust said. “Al’s for the upkeep of our courts and to Shenandoah for being one of the best locations to host tennis events in western Iowa.”

The Fillies are at home seven times this season, starting with the tournament April 1. The Mustangs have six home events this season, including the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, which is scheduled for Monday, May 1.