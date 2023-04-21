The Shenandoah girls and boys tennis teams earned home dual wins over Harlan Thursday, April 20, with the girls winning 8-1 and the boys 9-0.

The girls dual was originally scheduled to be played in Harlan, but was moved to Shenandoah because of wet grounds, so the girls played at the Welch courts and the boys at Sportsman’s Park.

The closest match of the boys dual was a 10-4 win at number three doubles for Shenandoah’s Teagan Brunk and Drew Morelock over Garrett Hillwick and Colton Hagle.

The other two doubles matches went to Shenandoah by scores of 10-1 and 10-2. The 10-1 win came from Andrew Lawrence and Dylan Gray over Andrew Anderson and Edgar Mena at the top spot, while Lucas Sun and Seth Zwickel earned a 10-2 win at two over Keyton Francis and Eric Torneton.

In singles, the Mustangs had one 10-0 sweep, which came from Lawrence at number one over Anderson. Gray, Zwickel and Morelock all earned 10-1 wins in their matches with Gray beating Mena at two, Zwickel downing Torneton at four and Morelock beating Hagle at six.

“Andrew, Dylan, Seth and Drew all looked dominant,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “The accuracy of Andrew, deep spin of Dylan, varied shots of Seth and consistency of Drew proved to be highlights.”

Sun and Brunk were 10-3 winners at the numbers three and five singles positions, beating Francis and Hillwick.

“Lucas faced a player that returned a lot of his hard-paced forehands in difficult to reach places,” Daoust said. “Sun eventually overpowered Francis to the body and closed the deal. Teagan worked on his game and tried to become more consistent with his backhand. He improved, although he lost a few more games due to that.”

Auri Trowbridge won both of her matches by 8-0 scores to lead the Fillies in their win. Trowbridge beat Claire Schmitz at number five singles and teamed up with Abby Martin at number three doubles for an 8-0 win over Schmitz and Anastacia Kay.

“Auri used her slice backhand to frustrate her opponent, as well as getting to shots that appeared to be unreturnable,” Daoust said. “Auri and Abby played some incredible doubles. The two Fillies were moving well and covering the court, while also communicating effectively with each other.”

Daoust saw some of Paige Gleason’s best tennis of the season in an 8-1 win over Erica Rust at number one singles.

Gabi Jacobs earned an 8-3 win over Kay at number six, while Brooke Hays and Martin had similar 8-5 wins over Scarlett McGuinness and Sydney Jones at three and four.

“Brooke and Abby split games for the first few changeovers,” Daoust said. “Once they both decided to be a little more aggressive, they flipped the script and ended with identical scores.”

Harlan’s only match win came at number two singles as Emma Olson dropped an 8-1 decision to Sammy Swensen.

Shenandoah won the other two doubles matches by scores of 8-4 and 8-3. Gleason and Olson beat Rust and Swensen 8-4 at the top spot and Hays and Jacobs teamed up for an 8-3 win over McGuinness and Jones.

“Paige and Emma displayed a lot of grit and mental toughness as they worked to build points and go on the attack when possible,” Daoust said. “Brooke and Gabi played a similar match by jumping out to a nice lead and being able to work on some things along the way.”

The Shenandoah boys travel to the Atlantic Tournament Saturday, while the girls are home Tuesday to take on Glenwood.