Shenandoah tennis hands out team awards

Le Yuan Sun shows off her Most Valuable Player certificate at the Shenandoah Tennis Awards night Sunday, June 26. Paul Schlachter earned the MVP for the boys. He was unable to be at the awards night because he has returned to his home in Germany. The MVP awards are voted on by the team. Sun also earned Mac Award, which is given to the most dedicated four-year senior.
Photo courtesy Marcia Johnson
The seniors from this year's Shenandoah tennis team are pictured during the Shenandoah Tennis Awards Night Sunday, June 26. From left: Josh Schuster, Eli Schuster, Lucy Martin and Le Yuan Sun. Not pictured: Isaiah Lamberson.
Photo courtesy Marcia Johnson
Pictured are Dylan Gray and Auri Trowbridge, with their Most Improved Player Awards during the Shenandoah Tennis Awards Night Sunday, June 26.
Photo courtesy Marcia Johnson
Pictured are Drew Morelock and Brooke Hays, the Shenandoah Tennis Rookies of the Year, at the Shenandoah Tennis Awards Night Sunday, June 26.
