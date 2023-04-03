Shenandoah tennis hosted a court dedication, honoring the best players in program history Saturday, April 1, at the newly-painted Welch Tennis Courts.

A few dozen people were on hand as Shenandoah head tennis coach Brian Daoust showed off the new Shenandoah logos on the court and the new signs for each court. Each of the four signs honors the singles and doubles top four state place-winners in program history.

Two honored alums in Natalie Gilbert and Mackenzie (Johnson) Scrivens, who were both part of third-place doubles teams, were on hand to be honored. Several additional honorees sent messages, which were read by Daoust and Shenandoah assistant tennis coach Marcia Johnson during the ceremony.

Court 1 at Welch has a sign honoring the program’s state champions in Wayne Anderson in 1940 and the doubles team of Tom Birchmier and Mike McGinnis in 1985.

Court 2 honors state runners-up Keith Bloom in 1940 and Le Yuan Sun in 2022.

The Court 3 sign honors the third-place winners: Randy Birchmier in 1978, the team of Kimberly Graf and Mackenzie Johnson in 2012 and the doubles pairing of Gilbert and twin sister Nichole in 2019.

The fourth-place finishers are honored on Court 4. They are David Anderson in 1981, Joy Kurtz in 1999, Matt Johnson in 2003, the doubles team of Nichole Gilbert and Marilyn Cepeda in 2017 and Sun in 2021.

Daoust added each sign has had room left at the bottom, offering motivation to the current and future Mustangs and Fillies to have their name added to a sign.

Shenandoah girls tennis opened its season with the annual Fillies Tournament later in the day.