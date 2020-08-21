The first event on the 2020 fall sports calendar takes place in Shenandoah, Tuesday, Aug. 25, as the Mustang and Fillie cross country programs host Shenandoah’s early bird meet.
Shenandoah is one of 13 schools in the field this year. The field will be split into two sections with the early section running the girls race at 4:30 and the boys at 5:10. The second section will start with the girls race at 6:10 and the boys at 6:50. Shenandoah will also honor their cross country seniors between sections.
The splitting of the meet will allow teams to arrive and depart at different times while also allowing more separation between everyone involved, athletes and spectators.
The meet was split alphabetically. Shenandoah and Sidney will take part in the later section, along with Red Oak, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood. Clarinda and Essex will be in the early section with AHSTW, Creston, East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Harlan.
Each team will have unlimited entries for the girls and boys races with the top five on each team scored for team placing.
“We won’t see everybody, but both races have some competitive kids in it on the boys and girls side,” Shenandoah boys coach Andy Campbell said. “Hopefully it will be a good experience for everybody and we’ll all get the butterflies out for the season.”
Liz Skillern coaches the Fillies and said this first meet is a good measuring stick.
“We’ll see where we are and how we’re going to compete against other teams,” said Skillern. “There are several Hawkeye 10 and Class 2A schools, so we’ll take a look Wednesday to see where we need to be and what we need to do.”
It’s the first of 11 regular season meets for both the Mustangs and Fillies, a couple programs that have a solid group of returners to lead the way for small teams this year.
“I definitely have the talent and the right nine,” said Skillern, “if we can stay injury-free and have the right attitude. Our biggest challenge may be to keep them motivated for the varsity positions since they have no one pushing them. If they are watching out for each other we can make it happen.”
Brenna Godfread and Sarah Gilbert return with state meet experience for a girls team that has just one newcomer.
“Because of the small team they’ll hopefully have each other’s backs and expect more from one another,” said Skillern. “Team bonding is always essential and with this small team it’s an absolute. We have to stay healthy and push each other harder if we’re going to get anywhere by season’s end.”
The boys have a few more on the squad than the girls do, including four athletes who ran in every varsity meet last season.
“We have Bryce McDowell, Mitchell Jones and Josh and Eli Schuster back,” said Campbell, “and then Andrew Johnson and Sam and George Martin ran some varsity throughout the year. Those are the guys to look at in leading practices. We only have 13 guys and I feel good about the effort all 13 have put in.”
Campbell has an incoming freshman class with some talent that could push for varsity time this year.
“Our goal this year is to make the practices more competitive,” said Campbell. “The kids have bought into that. They show up, work hard and make your team better by contributing every day. Each kid shows up with the goal of what can I do to make the group better and the mindset of this may be our last practice of the year every day. Hopefully it will lead to good things.”
With one girls race and one boys race with unlimited entries, both Shenandoah teams use this meet to set their varsity lineup for the next meet.
Tuesday’s meet is the first of two Shenandoah is hosting this season. The other one is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.
Shenandoah and Clarinda will travel to Glenwood, Saturday, Aug. 29, for their second meet of the season. Sidney travels to Plattsmouth, Tuesday, Sept. 1, while Essex won’t run again until Clarinda, Tuesday, Sept. 8.
