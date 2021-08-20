Shenandoah to host early bird cross country meet Tuesday

“It will be interesting to see how they respond,” Campbell said. “Just getting the experience will be huge.”

While Campbell has about 15 athletes in the program, the Shenandoah girls are at eight and are led by new head coach Grant Staats.

“Practices have been good and we continue to be able to work harder as the season progresses,” Staats said. “The girls have been very accepting of me and we are starting to develop a good coach to athlete relationship. That was priority number one. I want the girls to enjoy the season so them being happy and healthy is the most important thing when it comes to workouts.”

Staats said the girls are working hard and that’s one thing he has emphasized is “you get out what you put in.”

As for Tuesday’s meet, Staats simply wants to see his athletes compete.

“I don’t want them to get hung up on times and paces,” Staats said. “I want to see them take calculated risks and really test themselves to see where they are.”

This is the first of two home meets for Shenandoah cross country this season with the other one taking place Thursday, Sept. 30. Campbell said Tuesday’s meet is an excellent opportunity for the Shenandoah community to support their school and athletes.