Shenandoah to host early bird cross country meet Tuesday

Several southwest Iowa cross country programs travel to Shenandoah Tuesday evening as the Mustang and Fillie cross country teams host their annual early bird meet.
There will be just two races at the meet with the girls race taking place at 5 p.m. and the boys at 5:45. Each team is allowed unlimited entries in both races with the top five runners counting for team placing.
Clarinda, Essex and Sidney join Shenandoah in the field along with Hawkeye 10 Conference foes Creston, Harlan and Red Oak, Corner Conference teams East Mills and Fremont-Mills as well as AHSTW, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood.
“There are some great teams coming,” Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell said. “What started out as a four to five team meet (when we started it), it has turned into 12 to 13 teams. The competition should be great for all of the athletes.”
Campbell said he’s had a great start to the season in practice and hopes that carries over to the first meet as he’ll show off a team that includes several returners with varsity experience.
“I expect the returners to be looking to improve from where they were at this point last fall,” Campbell said. “They need to set the tone for our new athletes.”
Campbell has some promising youngsters in the program as well with nearly half of his athletes set to take part in their first high school meet.
“It will be interesting to see how they respond,” Campbell said. “Just getting the experience will be huge.”
While Campbell has about 15 athletes in the program, the Shenandoah girls are at eight and are led by new head coach Grant Staats.
“Practices have been good and we continue to be able to work harder as the season progresses,” Staats said. “The girls have been very accepting of me and we are starting to develop a good coach to athlete relationship. That was priority number one. I want the girls to enjoy the season so them being happy and healthy is the most important thing when it comes to workouts.”
Staats said the girls are working hard and that’s one thing he has emphasized is “you get out what you put in.”
As for Tuesday’s meet, Staats simply wants to see his athletes compete.
“I don’t want them to get hung up on times and paces,” Staats said. “I want to see them take calculated risks and really test themselves to see where they are.”
This is the first of two home meets for Shenandoah cross country this season with the other one taking place Thursday, Sept. 30. Campbell said Tuesday’s meet is an excellent opportunity for the Shenandoah community to support their school and athletes.
“Shenandoah traditionally has had huge crowds at the home meets,” Campbell said. “This is a free event and it will mean a lot to the runners from all the schools to have people out there supporting them. As a community this is an opportunity to show how great our town is.”
This is also the first event of the fall season that will be covered live by Page County Newspapers. Like Page County Newspapers Sports on Facebook for result highlights during the meet and look for a recap from all of this fall’s sporting events in the print edition of The Valley News and online at valleynewstoday.com.