Shenandoah to host girls tennis regionals

Shenandoah will host a Class 1A regional tennis tournament.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional tournament assignments for both classes Monday, May 2.

The singles and doubles tournaments will take place Wednesday, May 11.

Clarinda is also part of the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament that will take place in Shenandoah. Other teams in the field are Chariton, Clarke, Creston, Glenwood, Red Oak and Southwest Valley.

The top two in both singles and doubles will advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled for May 27-28.