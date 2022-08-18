Shenandoah to host season opening XC meet Tuesday

The fall sports season kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 23, with Shenandoah’s Early Bird cross country meet.

The meet begins at 5 p.m. with a single high school girls race followed by a single high school boys race at 5:45. Teams will be allowed unlimited entries in the two races with the top five runners scored for team placing.

Coverage area teams Clarinda and Essex will also be in Shenandoah along with 10 other teams. Creston, Harlan and Red Oak are the other Hawkeye 10 Conference teams expected to compete. Essex is expected to be joined by East Mills and Fremont-Mills out of the Corner Conference. AHSTW, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood are also expected to be in the field.

This is the first of three meets Shenandoah will host this season. The Fillies and Mustangs will host their annual invitational Thursday, Sept. 29. Shenandoah was also just awarded a Class 2A state qualifying meet, which is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20.