Shenandoah to host state qualifying cross country meet

Shenandoah will host a Class 2A state qualifying cross country meet.

The state qualifying meet sites were released Wednesday, Aug. 17, by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Shenandoah is one five schools that will host a Class 2A meet.

There are eight sites in Class 1A and Southwest Valley is the likely site for Essex and Sidney. ACGC, Central Decatur and Ridge View are other options in or not far from southwest Iowa.

Full team assignments for all four classes will be released the week of Oct. 10. The state qualifying meets in Classes 2A and 1A are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20, with top athletes and teams from those meets then advancing to the state meet, which is set for Friday, Oct. 28.