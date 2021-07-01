Shenandoah to play AHSTW in district baseball opener

The paths to the Class 1A and 2A state baseball tournaments were laid out Wednesday, June 30, as the Iowa High School Athletic Association released district tournament brackets in those two classes.

District assignments for each team were released June 18, and then each district’s coaches then seeded their districts.

Clarinda is the number two seed and Shenandoah is seeded fourth in the six-team Class 2A District 15.

The Mustangs will play the tournament’s first game Saturday, July 10, in Treynor against AHSTW. Treynor is the number three seed and will play Red Oak shortly after the Shenandoah/AHSTW game.

Underwood is the district’s top seed and will host both district semifinals July 13 and the district final July 17.

Clarinda will play the opening game of the district semifinal doubleheader against the winner of the Treynor/Red Oak game. Underwood will play the nightcap against the winner of the Shenandoah/AHSTW game.

The district champion will advance to the Substate 8 final Saturday, July 20, against the District 16 champion.

Sidney is the number three seed in Class 1A District 14 and will host a first round doubleheader Saturday, July 10.