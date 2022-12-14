Shenandoah to play in MAC Shootout

The Shenandoah girls and boys basketball teams will take the court Friday at Council Bluffs’ Mid-America Center.

The Fillies and Mustangs will play their Hawkeye 10 Conference games against St. Albert Friday, Dec. 16, with the girls playing at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m. The games are two of 17 over the course of three days as part of the annual MAC Shootout.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. They are $10 for adults and $8 for students.

Shenandoah girls basketball coach Jon Weinrich hopes this will be an exciting experience for his team.

“Our ultimate goal is to play in the state tournament and this will be a setting that would be somewhat similar as the arena/building goes,” Weinrich said. “We really hope a lot of fans are able to come and support us.”

Shenandoah boys head coach Ryan Spiegel agrees this this should be a fun experience for his team.

“A game in this venue, against a tough opponent,” Spiegel said, “only helps us continue to prepare for the rest of the Hawkeye 10 schedule. It should be a fantastic night.”

The Shenandoah/St. Albert games will be preceded by a girl/boy doubleheader between Logan-Magnolia and AHSTW, which begins at 3:30 p.m. There are five games scheduled for Thursday, all Iowa vs. Nebraska border battle games. Three of Saturday’s eight games are also border battle contests. The full MAC Shootout schedule follows.

Thursday

1:30 p.m. (boys) – Heartland Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian

3 p.m. (girls) – Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson vs. Omaha North

4:30 p.m. (boys) – Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson vs. Omaha North

6 p.m. (girls) – Treynor vs. Omaha Duchesne

7:30 p.m. (boys) – Treynor vs. Nebraska City

Friday

3:30 p.m. (girls) – AHSTW vs. Logan-Magnolia

5 p.m. (boys) – AHSTW vs. Logan-Magnolia

6:30 p.m. (girls) – St. Albert vs. Shenandoah

8 p.m. (boys) – St. Albert vs. Shenandoah

Saturday

9 a.m. (girls) – Underwood vs. Stanton

10:30 a.m. (boys) – Underwood vs. Red Oak

noon (girls) – Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt

1:30 p.m. (boys) – Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines Roosevelt

3 p.m. (girls) – Lewis Central vs. Urbandale

4:30 p.m. (boys) – Lewis Central vs. Freeman

6 p.m. (girls) – Glenwood vs. Plattsmouth

7:30 p.m. (boys) – Glenwood vs. Plattsmouth