The Shenandoah Fillies earned their second home win of the season and their second Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the year, beating Harlan 3-1 Tuesday, Sept. 5.

After dropping the opening set 28-26, the Fillies rolled in the next two sets 25-14 and 25-14 before a narrow 25-22 fourth set win to take the match win and improve to 4-4 on the season, 2-1 in conference play.

Ashlynn Hodges and Lynnae Green were the offensive leaders for the Fillies as Hodges produced 19 kills and Green 13. Caroline Rogers was next with six winners while Navaeh Haffner and Aliyah Parker finished with four and Jenna Burdorf three.

Peyton Athen had a huge night for the Fillies, recording 25 assists and 20 digs, both good for team-high honors. Aliyah Parker and Macey Finlay added five assists each. Both also had a nice night defensively with Finlay finishing with 15 digs and Parker a team-high six blocks.

Sylvia Hennings added 14 digs while Hodges had nine for Shenandoah. Parker added six digs and Green finished with five. Haffner and Burdorf both had three. Hodges also contributed four blocks while Haffner and Rogers had two each.

The Fillies were 93% from the service line for the match, producing five ace serves, three coming from Finlay.

Shenandoah improved to 4-4 on the season. The Fillies are home again Saturday for their annual tournament. Bedford, Fremont-Mills, Lenox and Missouri Valley make the trip to Shenandoah.