Shenandoah volleyball wins twice at Thomas Jefferson

The Shenandoah Fillies won two of their five matches Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Tournament.

Shenandoah went 1-2 in pool play, beating Thomas Jefferson 2-0, but losing 2-0 decisions to Treynor and Lewis Central. The Fillies then beat Denison 2-0 and lost to St. Albert 2-0 in the consolation bracket.

The day started with a win as the Fillies beat Thomas Jefferson 21-10 and 21-8.

Genevive Jones led a balanced offensive effort for the Fillies with four kills. Jenna Burdorf, Navaeh Haffner and Caroline Rogers all added three winners, with Peyton Athen setting up nine assists.

Jones and Ashlynn Hodges finished with two digs each.

The Fillies then fell to 1-1 on the day with a 21-8, 21-14 loss to Treynor.

Haffner, Burdorf and Lynnae Green all had two kills to lead Shenandoah’s effort, with Athen ending with four assists.

Macey Finlay led the Fillies with three digs.

Shenandoah wrapped up pool play with a 21-9, 21-9 loss to Lewis Central, dropping the Fillies into the consolation bracket of the tournament.

Hodges put away four winners to lead the offense, with Burdorf adding two. Athen set up six assists.

Sylvia Hennings led the back line with three digs, while Finlay and Hodges had two each. Jones and Green ended with two blocks each.

Shenandoah’s consolation bracket win was a 21-8, 21-18 decision over Denison.

Hodges led the offense with eight kills. Green finished off four winners, while Rogers and Burdorf ended with three each. Haffner and Jones both had two kills. Athen set up 12 assists during the match while Aliyah Parker had eight.

Hodges also led the defense with six digs. Finlay added five, while Haffner and Athen both had two digs.

The Fillies also lost to St. Albert 21-12 and 21-18.

Hodges again led Shenandoah’s attack with six kills. Green and Haffner added two kills each. Athen put up six assists and Aliyah Parker added three.

Athen and Hodges finished with five digs each, while Finlay added four. Parker finished with two digs. Hodges and Green stood up for three blocks, with Burdorf adding two.

The Fillies had two different matches where they only missed one serve each. They were 92% for the day at the service line, with Finlay leading the serving group with six aces. Hodges, Burdorf and Athen served four aces each, while Hennings ended up with two.

Shenandoah ended the day with a 15-11 season record. The Fillies play a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference foes this week that they saw Saturday in Council Bluffs. They’ll travel to Denison Tuesday and host Lewis Central Thursday.