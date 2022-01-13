Shenandoah wrestling collects on Pin Fundraiser

There are more funds available for the Shenandoah wrestling program after earning pins at their home tournament last month.

Team captains Logan Dickerson and Owen Laughlin received a check for $525 from Bank Iowa’s Shenandoah location Tuesday, Jan. 11. Loan officer Ian Isaacson presented the check to the Mustang athletes.

Bank Iowa’s Shenandoah office pledges $25 to the program for each pin they earn at the Shenandoah Wrestling Tournament each December. The 21 pins at this year’s event earned the program the money that was picked up Tuesday.

“This has been an ongoing sponsorship with Bank Iowa for many years,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said. “The wrestlers are motivated for this every year when our tournament comes around. The money helps us with purchasing equipment and different items to get throughout the season.”

McGinnis adds that this year’s funds will be used to purchase team bags for road trips and help with funding for a team camp they hope to travel to this summer.

There were 10 different Shenandoah athletes who earned at least one fall to do their part in giving the team the extra money. Dickerson and Laughlin combined for three pins while Jacob Rystrom led the way this year with five.

“We really appreciate the motivation and sponsorship,” McGinnis said.