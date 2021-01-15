Shenandoah wrestling receives fundraiser check

The Shenandoah wrestling program received a check from the Shenandoah branch of Bank Iowa Tuesday, Jan. 12 as the payout for this year’s pin fundraiser.

This year’s check totaled $275 and was presented to Mustang wrestlers Logan Dickerson and Landen Newquist by Bank Iowa Vice President Darrin Bouray.

Bank Iowa pledges $25 for every pin that a Mustang wrestler earns during the home tournaments in December.

“Over the years the money has helped purchase workout equipment, wrestling apparel, awards and has helped to pay for camps,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis, who was also on hand for the check presentation, said.

McGinnis adds he and the team really appreciate Bank Iowa’s support and look forward to the fundraiser every year.

The Mustangs are closing in on this season’s stretch run already. Regular season tournaments in Mount Ayr and Corning are still on the schedule as are a pair of dual events, one in Creston and one at home. The home quad is set for Thursday, Jan. 28.

After the home event, the Mustangs travel to Red Oak Saturday, Jan. 30, for the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament and then start the postseason the following Saturday with a Class 2A sectional at Glenwood.