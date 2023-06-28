The Shenandoah cross country teams are hosting the Friday Summer Community Run/Competition throughout the summer months.

The contest started June 9 and continues each Friday at 6:30 a.m. in various places in and around Shenandoah with the final run set for Aug. 4. The runs continue to be more challenging as the summer progresses.

There were 34 people who met the first Friday of the series to run on the Wabash Trace by the pool for a total of two miles. The following Friday, June 16, 40 individuals met at the Shenandoah Track for a one-mile time trial. This past Friday, 33 people, ranging in age from 4 to 60, ran the middle school cross country course, a two-mile run.

After two years away, Liz Skillern is back as a co-coach for the Shenandoah girls cross country team. She was head coach of the Fillies before retiring after 23 seasons following the 2020 season. Emma Roberts is sharing head coaching duties with Skillern this season.

Skillern, who is also a staff writer for the Southwest Iowa Herald, said the idea started when boys cross country coach Andy Campbell approached Roberts and Skillern about changing up summer running somehow and getting the community involved.

“The thought was about improving or growing the running culture in our community,” Skillern said. “We all thought it was a super idea and ran with it.”

Campbell said his initial idea was some kind of camp, but bringing in Roberts and Skillern on his idea really breathed life into what he had in mind.

“I felt that by involving the entire community we could have a larger impact on the running culture in Shenandoah,” Campbell said. “Coach Roberts and Coach Skillern had tremendous ideas that made this turn into a reality. You can tell they really care about the cross country programs.”

When asked about goals for the series, Skillern and Campbell said growing the community’s running culture is high on the list.

“Other goals are improving health and wellness while stressing the sense of community,” Skillern said. “Running (and walking) offers so many benefits for the body and the mind. Our program isn’t just about winning and running faster. It’s about developing good people and encouraging others to be the best they can be, no matter their level of fitness.”

This is a free event, and there has been good community support as well, besides several of the cross country athletes that you’ll see competing for the Mustangs and Fillies this fall. Campbell said he didn’t know what to expect, numbers-wise, for the first event earlier this month.

“I was very pleased and surprised,” Campbell said. “You never know how things will be received (especially at 6:30 a.m.), but the community has been very supportive. I would say it has probably been 60% community and 40% from the (cross country) teams. This is a free weekly event and a great way to start the weekend.”

While the runs do get a little harder each week, Skillern said community members can jump in at any time.

“We encourage everyone to come out,” Skillern said. “Be active, get to know our athletes and enjoy the benefit of being outside. Walkers are very welcome.”

The series continues with a two-lap run around Rapp Park for time this Friday. July runs start with a four-mile run on the Trace by the cemetery July 7, a 5K run on the Trace by the pool July 14 and a run on the high school cross country course – five kilometers in distance – July 21.

The series will take a week off July 28 because of the state-mandated no-contact week for all school sports, and it will conclude with a 10K run on the Trace by the cemetery Aug. 4.

Participants each week receive a sticker designed to be placed on a water bottle.

All ages and communities are welcome. The coaches do ask anyone under seventh grade should be accompanied by a parent.