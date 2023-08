Campers and coaches from the Shenandoah Young Runners Camp show off their sign they made during the three-day event, which was held Aug. 8-10. Front row, from left: Nellie Maher, Grayson Howard, Genevieve Mather, Bella Branson, Brooklyn Lundgren, Stella Christensen, Callie Comstock, Rubie Maher, Dalton Weiss, Dean Lyman, Collins Comstock, Landon Lundgren, Charlotte Weiss and Eli Kinstler. Back row, from left: Ethan Kinstler and Autumn Taylor and coaches Lilly Mather, Zoey Young, Caroline Campbell, Hailey Egbert, Hunter Kellogg, Damien Little Thunder and Dalton Kellogg.