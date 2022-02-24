 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shenandoah's Athen named first team all-district

Peyton Athen, Shenandoah

Shenandoah freshman Peyton Athen starts her walk up to a shot at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament Friday, Feb. 11. Athen was a first team all-district selection by the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Five Clarinda athletes and three from Shenandoah were named to Class 1A West all-district bowling teams, released Monday, Feb. 21, by the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Clarinda’s Ally Johnson and Andi Woods and Shenandoah’s Peyton Athen were first team selections to the girls West District team.

The other first team picks were Ania Kaster and Sydney O’Neill of Harlan and Jade Wilcox of OABCIG.

Clarinda’s Kemper Beckel earned a second team selection.

Beckel was joined on the second team by Lenox’s Takota Cordell and Hallie Claiser, Alexis Narmi of St. Albert and Harlan’s Madison Horn and Sophia Grote.

Harlan’s Jami Andersen was named the district’s girls coach of the year.

Shenandoah’s Dylan Gray and Treye Herr as well as Clarinda’s Ronnie Weidman and Tyson Bramble were second team selections to the boys West District team.

St. Albert earned five of the six first team selections in Adam Denny, Evan White, Jackson Wigington, Hayden Piskorski and Reese Pekny. Jon Piper of Red Oak was the other first team pick.

St. Albert’s Cole Pekny and Damon Jones of OABCIG were the other selections to the second team.

St. Albert’s Mike Klusman was named the district’s boys coach of the year.

