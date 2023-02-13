GLENWOOD — For the first time in five years the Shenandoah Mustangs will be represented at the state wrestling tournament, and they’ll have three athletes competing.

Junior Owen Laughlin, sophomore Jayden Dickerson and freshman Jacob McGargill all qualified at the Class 2A District 5 Tournament, held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Glenwood High School. They’ll all open state tournament competition Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Laughlin won the 152 pound title Saturday, while McGargill and Dickerson were runners-up at 145 and 170.

“It feels really good and I’m happy for the guys,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said. “They put the time in and worked hard. Seeing them fulfill that goal is pretty sweet.”

Laughlin had a pair of decisions to win the district title. He was the top seed at 152 and earned a 3-1 win over Red Oak’s Adam Baier in the final, securing a takedown in the final seconds of the second period to earn the win.

“Just like at conference, Owen knew he had a tough match,” McGinnis said. “Baier is a quality wrestler and we knew (Owen) would have to wrestle well to earn it. It was great to see him do that.”

Laughlin said a lot of hard work went in to this accomplishment.

“After my freshman year I didn’t know if this would be a possibility,” Laughlin said. “This is a lot of hard work all coming together. It feels really good.”

Dickerson and McGargill both suffered through heartbreaking losses on the day, but in the end accomplished their goals coming in.

Dickerson won his quarterfinal match by fall and then pinned Clarinda’s Dominick Polsley in the semifinals at 170. It was a scoreless match going into the third period before Dickerson scored a reversal and then turned and pinned Polsley. Dickerson led the top seed, Jarrett Armstrong of Atlantic 3-1 going into the third period, but saw Armstrong tie the score and then put Dickerson on his back in the final seconds to earn the pin. A wrestleback wasn’t needed, though, and Dickerson advanced and will finish his season in Des Moines.

“I’m super proud of myself,” Dickerson said. “It’s amazing because I’m only a sophomore and I’m so happy I made it.”

McGinnis knew Dickerson’s semifinal match would be the big one.

“We knew he had a quality opponent in (Polsley),” McGinnis said. We knew we were 0-2 against Armstrong coming in, but we made some decisions to make that match closer. He wrestled tough, but it just didn’t go his way at the end. It’s great to see him reach his goal there.”

McGargill had a similar fate as Dickerson with a close loss in the final, but he had to wrestle again to secure his place at the state tournament and pinned Southwest Iowa Flynt Bell in the wrestleback match.

“It’s pretty sweet to see (Jacob) make it,” McGinnis said. “He’s been one of our top guys in every tournament all year and has been really good. I’m proud of him.”

After beating Atlantic’s Tyson O’Brien 3-1 in the 145 semifinals, McGargill went into overtime against Glenwood’s Reese Faubel in the final. After a scoreless sudden victory period, Faubel scored a reversal in the first tiebreak period to win 4-2. It was a tough loss, but McGargill fought back to earn the state-clinching win, the 40th victory of his freshman season.

“I didn’t know if I would be able to do this as a freshman,” McGargill said. “It felt good. I was tired, but pushed through it.”

The Mustangs had two third-place finishers and two more take fourth, helping the Mustangs to a third-place team finish with 99 points in the eight-team field.

Tyler Babe and Ethan Laughlin were Shenandoah’s third-place finishers.

Babe won a wild third-place match at 113. Trailing 12-10 more than midway through the third period, Babe was able to place Glenwood’s Hunter Codney on his back to earn the win. Babe got a wrestleback opportunity as well, but lost by fall to Harlan’s Spencer Fink.

Ethan Laughlin won two of his three matches to place third at 132. After a 6-3 semifinal loss to Southwest Iowa’s Gabe Johnson, Laughlin earned a 15-2 major decision and then a 5-4 win over Clarinda’s Landen Carson in the third-place match.

Jacob Rystrom and Steven Perkins both placed fourth for the Mustangs.

Rystrom split his four matches, winning twice by fall in the first period. He lost by fall to Clarinda’s Karson Downey in the semifinals and dropped a 12-7 decision to Gavin Connell of Glenwood in the third-place match.

Perkins opened his day at 285 with an 8-2 win over Brandon Orozco of Southwest Iowa. Perkins lost by fall in the semifinals, but earned a win fall in the consolation semifinal to advance to the third-place match, where he was pinned by Clarinda’s Bryson Harris.

“Tyler wrestled well (Saturday) and Jacob was right there,” McGinnis said. “With Jacob (Rystrom) and Ethan (Richardson) at 195 and then Steven Perkins at heavyweight, you look back to see where they were a year ago, it’s pretty sweet to see where they are (Saturday). I’m really happy for them and we can do nothing but get better because they are all coming back next year.”

Mark Hardy won a match at 160 for Shenandoah, pinning Carson Perdew of Audubon. Richardson was the other Mustang in the field. He lost by major decision in the quarterfinals and then was pinned in a consolation semifinal.

McGinnis now has three athletes to prepare for a state tournament that’s been expanded to four days and 24 athletes per weight class.

“We’ll prepare this week,” McGinnis said, “and go there and see what damage we can do.”