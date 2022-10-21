Shenandoah's Egbert qualifies for state cross country meet

SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah sophomore Hailey Egbert qualified for her first state cross country meet by placing 12th Thursday, Oct. 20, at a Class 2A state qualifying meet, held in Shenandoah.

Egbert claimed the 12th of 15 individual qualifying spots in a finishing time of 20 minutes, 55 seconds, to earn a place in the state meet, which takes place Friday, Oct. 28, in Fort Dodge.

“My goal was to just improve from last year’s state qualifying meet and to do my best,” Egbert said.

Egbert led the Fillies to an 11th-place team finish. The Shenandoah boys, meanwhile, finished eighth in a field of 14 teams.

Egbert was the highlight for the home team and was able to start quickly and stay close enough to the front to achieve what head coach Grant Staats called “the silent goal all year.”

“We have avoided saying state qualifier and just said do our best,” Staats said on Egbert, “but we both knew her best could be a state qualifier. That’s what we have focused on all year was reaching her best. Every time we ran this course, we kept getting better and she’s a great competitor. I knew if she put herself in a position to be successful that it was going to be there, she just had to do it.”

The Fillies scored 273 points to finish 11th, just 10 points behind Chariton and beating Red Oak and Southeast Valley. Van Meter, Des Moines Christian and Clarinda earned the three team qualifying spots.

Clare Kelly of Van Meter was the fastest of the 85 finishers in a time of 19:24.

Lauryn Dukes was Shenandoah’s second fastest finisher, coming through the line 26:31 to finish 56th.

“This was a great way for Lauryn to end her senior season,” Staats said. “She’s been absolutely awesome this year and a great leader. She’s brought a fun, hard-working atmosphere to practice for these young girls and it’s huge for them to see what that looks like.”

Ayla Hart, Addy Leece and Emma Olson were the other scorers for Shenandoah. Hart finished 73rd in 29:53 and Leece 74th in 29:54 while Olson — who is also as senior — was 77th in 30:14. Mallory Dickerson added an 80th place mark in 31:01 for the Fillies. Rylynne Gammell was unable to finish the race.

“They did exactly what they needed to do,” Staats said on how his girls did Thursday. “They all competed and they have gotten better every time they have been on this course. Having (the meet) at home added some comfort to these girls as a lot of them are in their first year. They have a bright future as long as they keep doing what they have been doing this year.”

Staats added that having Egbert compete at the state meet next week opens up a new area to what these girls can achieve.

“We got one,” Staats said on getting Egbert to state, “and now the goal is to never go below that and always build. If we keep that goal alive and strive for the best regardless of the outcome, then I think state will come naturally.”

The Mustangs were led by Brandon McDowell for the second meet in a row. He placed 31st in a time of 19:05, missing out on the final qualification spot by 1:26.

“Brandon finished as the team’s top runner for the second meet in a row,” Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell said. “He should be very proud of how he finished his season.”

McDowell led the team to an eighth-place finish with 229 points. They were 27 points behind seventh and 104 behind Clarinda, who earned the third and final team qualifying spot. Des Moines Christian and Chariton also qualified.

Des Moines Christian had the top three finishers, led by Aaron Fynaardt in 15:48.

Hunter Kellogg was next for the Mustangs with a 40th-place run of 19:28. Dalton Kellogg was 46th in 19:45.

“Hunter and Dalton were big additions to the team this fall,” Campbell said. “They should be looking forward to strong senior seasons next year.”

Shenandoah’s top runner for much of the season, Damien Little Thunder, was next, finishing 54th in 20:17. Davin Holste completed the scoring with a 58th-place run of 20:28.

“Damien gutted out a strong race,” Campbell said. “He wasn’t feeling 100% (Thursday), but he gave his best effort for the team. When healthy, he could have been in the top 30 (Thursday). Davin finished a much improved senior season. Davin is a very hard worker and will keep improving over the next two years.”

Shenandoah’s final finisher was Rafe Rodewald as he ended in 64th in 20:50. Campbell said it was a “very solid race” from Rodewald and he expects “big things from him as a senior next year.”

Shenandoah junior Alex Razee — who qualified for last year’s state meet and was state-ranked to begin the season — gave it a go for the Mustangs after missing the last several meets because of an injury, but was unable to finish.

“We were hoping Alex was going to be able to make it through,” Campbell said, “but unfortunately things didn’t go as planned. He’ll be back next season.”

All seven Mustangs who competed Thursday return next year and Campbell said if they keep working hard, they should improve quite a bit.

“There is the possibility of a memorable season next year,” Campbell said, “but it will take a huge commitment on the part of these young men. It will be exciting to see what next year holds for them.”