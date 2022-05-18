Shenandoah's Gomez signs with Peru State Competitive Dance

For Shenandoah senior Aleigha Gomez, the chance to continue to do something she loves in college, made the choice an easy one as she signed with the Peru State competitive dance team Monday, May 16, at the Shenandoah High School Gym.

Peru State will start just its third season of competitive dance during the upcoming school year and Gomez said she looks forward to continuing her education and dance career there.

“(Peru State) is smaller and it will be easier to find my way around,” Gomez said. “My sister went there and I knew they had a dance team and I wanted to continue to dance in college. It’s a good fit.”

Gomez has been dancing since she was seven years old.

Last year, the Bobcats competed in seven competitions, mainly in January and February and have a new head coach in Brenda Lutz.

“We’ll have competitions,” Gomez said, “and perform at games. It’s a lot of continuing to do what I love.”

Gomez plans on majoring in criminal justice and psychology and hopes to be a forensic psychologist after school.