Shenandoah senior Emma Herr will continue her bowling and academic career at Morningside University.

Herr signed with the Sioux City-based school Wednesday, April 12, during a ceremony at Shenandoah High School.

Herr helped the Shenandoah girls qualify for the 2023 state team tournament after qualifying for the 2022 individual state tournament. She said there was never a decision to make about continuing her bowling career.

“I grew up (bowling),” Herr said. “I’m used to being in the bowling alley and there is no stopping there for me. I’m bowling at least four times a week.”

Herr said Morningside wasn’t the only college on her radar, but a visit there made the decision an easy one.

“I loved the atmosphere,” Herr said, “and I heard there are a lot of people there willing to help. Morningside was the only (college) that stuck with me. Everything was better there.”

Herr finished her career with a 145 game average for her senior year and joins a Morningside program that is doing well right now, according to head coach Stephen Gonshorowski, who made the trip to Shenandoah for Herr’s ceremony. He said Herr fits well with what he looks for with his athletes.

“We look more at the education first and then bowling as a bonus,” Gonshorowski said. “Most of the girls we have coming in have the majors that fit them just right. An accomplished bowler is a bonus too, but we have a lot of kids coming in and our main concern is that the athlete is going to be happy with what they are doing.”

Herr credits her Shenandoah coaches, Darin Pease and Tom Foutch, for a lot of the success she has enjoyed in the sport and said they have inspired her to work as hard as she has. She’s been part of a Shenandoah program that has transitioned from a couple difficult seasons early in her career to the team’s first state appearance in five years during her senior season.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Herr said about her bowling career. “I grew up bowling with a lot of the underclassmen and the other ones who just got into bowling. I explained to them it’s really fun and you just have to understand the sport.”

Herr said her key going forward is picking up spares, something she said she struggled with this past season. Gonshorowski said Herr will be on equal footing with the rest of his incoming freshman class in the fall.

“Our women’s program is in a pretty good rotation and they all start out at zero,” Gonshorowski said. “We usually graduate two and then move up two freshmen and I’m sure Emma will fit in that rotation.”

Herr plans to major in business at Morningside, while also hoping to pursue sports photography.