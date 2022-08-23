Shenandoah's Hodges, Jones raising support for volleyball trip to Spain

Two Shenandoah sophomores will get a chance to play volleyball overseas next summer.

Ashlynn Hodges and Genevive Jones will spend eight days in Barcelona, Spain, in July 2023 playing volleyball and learning about the country.

They’ll make the trip with an organization called America’s Team, which is part of the American Council for International Studies.

Both girls are extremely excited about the trip, and both are excited to have each other going as well – especially since they were recruited separately and didn’t know the other one would be with them until right before official Shenandoah volleyball practices started earlier this month.

Jones said being chosen for this has been a neat experience.

“I’m pretty sure I was recruited through my NCSA (Next College Student Athlete) account at (Labette Community College) in Kansas,” Jones said. “She reached out to me and I was pretty unsure about it at first, but I was on a Zoom call with the guy in charge of the program and got a lot more information.”

Hodges said she was likely recruited for the program through playing club volleyball.

“I was in a tournament in Kansas City with my club team,” Hodges said. “There were a lot of recruiters there watching it. I think that’s probably where they got my name from.”

While the trip is still several months away, both girls now are spending time raising the $4,500 needed to make the trip. Those efforts are going well so far.

Both girls have fundraising pages set up online. Hodges’ can be accessed by going to her Facebook page, while Jones said she has flyers up at area businesses. Both are also working on fundraising events prior to February when they’ll need to send in their full payment.

“I went to all of the business in Shenandoah, Malvern and Essex,” Jones said. “There is a QR code on the flyer. A lot of them knew me already. I even had a lady come up to my car recently and give me money for (the trip).”

“I’m happy with the support from the community,” Hodges added. “I have also received a lot of congratulations cards from a lot of businesses.”

Hodges said she’ll have one of her parents going with her. Jones will be joined by her mom and stepdad, who she said has been to Barcelona multiple times during his military service.

“To do this as a sophomore in high school is a remarkable experience,” Jones said. “I hope college coaches see this and it’s a big deal to them. We’ll be meeting new people and playing on the same team as people we don’t even know.”

Hodges is excited for what she calls a “once in a lifetime experience.”

“I’m really excited to learn about their culture,” Hodges said. “While we’re playing we’ll meet people from everywhere and I’m just happy this will push me out of my comfort zone.”

Jones and Hodges are thankful for all the support they have received so far and both are already very excited for the trip.

The first chance to see Hodges, Jones and their Shenandoah teammates on the court this season is Tuesday, Aug. 30, at home against Glenwood.