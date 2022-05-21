Shenandoah's Laughlin earns discus medal at state meet

DES MOINES – Shenandoah junior Tyler Laughlin earned his first state meet medal to highlight Shenandoah’s weekend at the state track and field championships.

Laughlin placed fifth in the discus while Shenandoah just missed two additional medals as the boys and girls combined to compete in seven events Thursday, May 19-Saturday, May 21, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Alex Razee placed ninth in the 400 meter dash and the girls shuttle hurdle relay team also placed ninth. The top eight in each event earn a medal and team points. Sara Morales finished her incredible throwing career with a 13th-place finish in the shot put and a 16th-place effort in the discus. Razee anchored the 16th-place 800 medley relay team and Brody Cullin – who also was part of the medley – earned a 22nd-place finish in the 400 meter hurdles.

Laughlin finished with a season’s best throw of 154 feet and was pleased with his effort in his second state appearance.

“It feels great,” Laughlin said, “especially coming off a bit of a rocky season in my opinion. It was good to get a season’s best throw at the state meet.”

Laughlin competed in the first of two flights in the Friday afternoon competition and opened with a throw of 148-5. That ended as his best preliminary throw, which had him in the lead going into the second flight.

The first throws from the second flight bumped Laughlin to fifth and a late throw would knock him to sixth going into the finals.

Laughlin scratched his first throw of finals, but then unleashed his top throw of the day moving him into the fifth spot.

“I tried to go as fast as I could through the ring,” Laughlin said, “and it was a really good throw.”

A video interview with Laughlin is below.

“This was his best performance in a big competition,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said on his junior thrower. “He redeemed himself this year. Another kid bumped him (down one spot) going into finals and he came out and threw a big season-best with the 154. He’s a true competitor and is only a junior. He has a big future going into next year.”

Razee and Cullin have been the top point scorers – along with Laughlin - for the Shenandoah boys track and field team all season and both competed in two events.

Razee ran in the fast heat of the 400 meter dash Thursday and finished in 50.99 seconds to end in ninth, which he said wasn’t as good as he had hoped for.

Cullin finished 22nd overall in the 400 hurdles in 59.48.

“(Alex and Brody) have tremendous heart and are great competitors,” Ratliff said. “They didn’t hit their PRs, but were (close), and got to run against the best competition and experience being here at state. They are only sophomores and looking at next year, the potential for these kids to get back here and really make some noise is awesome. I’m extremely happy for them to experience a full weekend here in multiple events.”

Cullin and Razee were joined by classmate Hunter Dukes and senior Evan Holmes in the second of three sections of the 800 medley relay Saturday and while they were off of their school record top time, they ended in 16th with a time of 1:38.01.

Holmes led off the race and said it’s always nerve wracking to start a relay, but said it was very memorable to finish his track and field career at state.

“This is my third time coming but first running a relay like this,” Holmes said. “I liked it a lot. It was a very memorable moment.”

Dukes took the baton from Holmes and felt good about that handoff and his giving of the baton to Cullin. He said his first state experience was “amazing.”

“This was the best experience ever running on this blue oval,” Dukes said, “and sharing it with my teammates was awesome.”

Cullin ran the 200 meter part of the relay and said he gave it all he could, but wasn’t able to pull ahead. Razee pulled ahead briefly early in his 400-meter anchor leg, but took some contact on the back stretch that slowed him a bit.

“I was coming around the (first) curve pretty fast,” Razee said. “I had some guys coming on me and lost some ground, but I thought we ran pretty well.”

Ratliff said he couldn’t be more proud of the sprint medley group that took possession of the school record in the event early in the season and lowered the mark multiple times with the end-of-season mark at 1:36.23, their time from the state qualifying meet.

A video interview with Holmes, Dukes, Cullin and Razee is below.

While the sprint medley was the top relay for the Shenandoah boys all season, the shuttle hurdle turned into the Shenandoah girls’ top relay just in the last few weeks.

The team of Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert and Chloe Denton finished second in their preliminary heat Thursday evening and ended up the best team not making the finals with a ninth-place mark of 1:10.34.

“From where we started and where we finished was night and day,” Ratliff said on the shuttle hurdle relay. “They got faster every week and got a great taste of what it feels like to run on this track. Just missing finals left them hungry and all of the girls that are underclassmen are excited to get back here and put in the time and work to run (in the finals) on Saturday.”

All four Fillies in the event said it was a day filled with nerves, but Lantz – who started the race – said that changed at the gun.

“Once I got it in the blocks it was game on,” Lantz said. “We came out strong and finished really close.”

That eighth and final qualifying spot in the finals was 20 hundredths of a second better than them.

Kinghorn said it was a fun day in an exciting atmosphere. She ran second and then came Gilbert, who said seeing this relay do what it’s done in the last few weeks has been special.

“We just kept practicing and working hard and it paid off,” Gilbert said.

Denton was the freshman anchor for the Fillies and said she enjoyed being able to compete with the seniors this year.

A video interview with Lantz, Kinghorn, Gilbert and Denton is below.

One of those seniors was Morales, who finished her great career competing in the shot put and discus. She was disappointed with her 13th-place finish in the shot put Thursday with a best throw of 35-0.5. She was 16th in the discus in 105-6.

“It was amazing to be back (at state) one last time,” Morales said.

Morales’ best throw in the shot put came in her third and final throw while her opening attempt in the discus was her top mark.

“The shot put didn’t go as well as I had hoped,” Morales said, “but in the discus I threw four feet better than I did to qualify so it went pretty well.”

A video interview with Morales is below.

“(Morales) has been a throwing icon for the last couple years for Shenandoah,” Ratliff said, “in qualifying for Drake and making state since she was a freshman. I know she wanted to bring home a medal, but being able to qualify in the shot put and discus her senior year she speaks volumes. She has battled injury and for her to come out and give the performance she did, we couldn’t ask for more from her.”

Laughlin’s discus medal gave the Mustangs four team points.

Full list of Shenandoah events

Girls

Shot put: 13. Sara Morales 35-0.5.

Discus: 16. Sara Morales 105-6.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 9. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Chloe Denton) 1:10.34.

Boys

400 meter dash: 9. Alex Razee 50.99.

400 meter hurdles: 22. Brody Cullin 59.48

Discus: 5. Tyler Laughlin 154-0.

800 meter medley relay: 16. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:38.01.