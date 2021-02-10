Shenandoah's McDowell signs with SWCC cross country

For the third time in two years a Shenandoah Mustang cross country runner has signed to compete at Creston’s Southwestern Community College.

Bryce McDowell signed with SWCC cross country Tuesday, Feb. 8, in a ceremony at the Shenandoah High School gymnasium.

McDowell only ran for the Mustangs for two seasons, but said it’s been quite good for him.

“I really enjoy running,” McDowell said, “and when I’m athletic and doing athletics it helps keep my mental state up.”

McDowell said the improvement he saw in himself between his junior year, which was his first year out for cross country, and his senior year, was nice to see.

“I definitely had a lot more confidence my second year out because I knew what I was capable of and was able to tap into that potential I had,” McDowell said. “I also did a lot more training going into the season and that helped a lot.”

SWCC head coach Scott Vicker also attended the ceremony and said that potential has him excited to bring McDowell in.