Shenandoah's McDowell signs with SWCC cross country

For the third time in two years a Shenandoah Mustang cross country runner has signed to compete at Creston’s Southwestern Community College.
Bryce McDowell signed with SWCC cross country Tuesday, Feb. 8, in a ceremony at the Shenandoah High School gymnasium.
McDowell only ran for the Mustangs for two seasons, but said it’s been quite good for him.
“I really enjoy running,” McDowell said, “and when I’m athletic and doing athletics it helps keep my mental state up.”
McDowell said the improvement he saw in himself between his junior year, which was his first year out for cross country, and his senior year, was nice to see.
“I definitely had a lot more confidence my second year out because I knew what I was capable of and was able to tap into that potential I had,” McDowell said. “I also did a lot more training going into the season and that helped a lot.”
SWCC head coach Scott Vicker also attended the ceremony and said that potential has him excited to bring McDowell in.
“He’s only run cross country for a couple years,” Vicker said, “so we think that’s something we can tap into and find some potential he maybe hasn’t unlocked yet. We saw that with the two Shenandoah guys we have right now in Levi Detrick and Nick Mather. We got them on campus, bumped up their mileage and they saw the benefits of that this fall. We’ll get (Bryce’s) mileage bumped up over the summer for a good, solid base and hit the ground running when he gets on campus in the fall.”
McDowell said he had a little communication with Detrick in making the decision.
“Levi is going there for the same things I’m going for,” McDowell said, “so he’s been able to tell me about what it’s like there. It seems like a nice campus and good school.”
Signing a Mustang cross country runner for the second year in a row possibly creates a bit of a pipeline from Shenandoah to SWCC, where Vicker is in his first full year as head coach.
“I have known (Shenandoah head coach Andy) Campbell for a long time and really respect his program and what he does with the kids,” Vicker said. “We know that if we get someone from his program that they’ll come in and work hard and that’s what we’re looking for”
McDowell said the key going into the fall will be to increase mileage and train hard to make sure he’s ready to be a college cross country athlete.
McDowell plans on majoring in accounting.