Shenandoah's McGinnis named Administrative Assistant of the Year
Shenandoah's McGinnis named Administrative Assistant of the Year

Connie McGinnis

 Photo courtesy Shenandoah Community Schools

Shenandoah’s activities director secretary has earned a state award.

Connie McGinnis, who is her 26th and final school year as AD secretary at Shenandoah High School, has been named one of two Administrative Assistants of the Year by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association for the 2021-2022 school year.

McGinnis will be recognized at the 2022 annual IHSADA State Convention, which takes place in Coralville in March.

