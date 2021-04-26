Shenandoah's Morales competes in Drake Relays shot put

Shenandoah junior Sara Morales felt she could have thrown better, but did well enough for a 15th-place finish in the Drake Relays shot put Thursday, April 22.

Morales’ best throw was 36 feet, 10.25 inches, nearly three feet short of the throw that qualified her for the Drake Relays one week earlier.

“I threw well, but I can always do better,” Morales said. “It was a beautiful day to throw. My first throw was probably my best but I just happened to fall out of the ring. I was really nervous.”

Morales scratched on that first throw, and then threw 36-1 and 36-10.25 in her final two throws. The final qualifying spot for the finals was 37-7. The top nine after three throws earned three more throws in the finals. There were 25 athletes in the field.

Mount Pleasant’s Jadan Brumbaugh threw 43-3 to win the title. Kelsey Fields of Creston finished second.

Morales said it was a great experience and she hopes to back at Drake Stadium in two events next month.