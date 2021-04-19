Shenandoah's Morales qualifies for Drake Relays shot put

Clarinda and Shenandoah will both be represented at the Drake Relays.

Clarinda sophomore Isaac Jones qualified in the high jump while Shenandoah junior Sara Morales made the shot put field.

The entire high school portion of the Drake Relays will be contested Thursday, April 22, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The high school qualifiers were released Saturday, April 17.

The boys high jump competition takes place at 1 p.m. Thursday with Jones coming in tied for the 10th best qualifier at 6 feet, 4 inches. All 21 competitors will compete in one flight.

The girls shot put competition takes place at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There are 26 competitors in the shot put with Morales throwing in the second of two flights. Her best throw is 39-8.75, which she earned at the Fillie Relays Thursday, April 15, the final day to qualify. That distance has her 11th in the state.

The high school portion of the Drake Relays runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The University Division of the Drake Relays begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and runs through the rest of the competition Friday and Saturday. The Drake Relays will also feature 12 ‘Journey to Gold’ events that will feature some of the world’s best athletes.