 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shenandoah's Morales, Sidney's Benedict qualify for Drake Relays

  • 0
Sara Morales, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Sara Morales throws the discus at the Shenandoah Fillie Relays earlier this month.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah girls and Sidney boys track and field teams will be represented at the Drake Relays.

Shenandoah senior Sara Morales is in the girls shot put field and Sidney senior Matthew Benedict is in the boys high jump competition.

Morales is in the shot put field for the second straight season after finishing 15th last year. She’ll compete at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Her top throw of 38 feet, 9 inches, gave her the 24th and final qualifying spot. She’s within six inches of eight athletes and within one foot of 14. Jadan Brumbaugh of Mount Pleasant has the top qualifying mark of 46-9.75, nearly five feet ahead of second place.

Benedict is part of a 27-athlete field in the boys high jump which will take place at 10 a.m. Friday. Benedict’s top leap of 6-4 was the cutoff with 13 of the athletes in the field having that mark. Benedict is the first Sidney athlete to qualify for the Drake Relays since 2003. There are three athletes leading the field with a leap of 6-9 coming in.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mustang tennis sweeps Red Oak

Mustang tennis sweeps Red Oak

The Shenandoah boys tennis team rolled to its third dual win in four tries this season, sweeping Red Oak 9-0 in a dual that was moved inside t…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'