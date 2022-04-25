Shenandoah's Morales, Sidney's Benedict qualify for Drake Relays

The Shenandoah girls and Sidney boys track and field teams will be represented at the Drake Relays.

Shenandoah senior Sara Morales is in the girls shot put field and Sidney senior Matthew Benedict is in the boys high jump competition.

Morales is in the shot put field for the second straight season after finishing 15th last year. She’ll compete at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Her top throw of 38 feet, 9 inches, gave her the 24th and final qualifying spot. She’s within six inches of eight athletes and within one foot of 14. Jadan Brumbaugh of Mount Pleasant has the top qualifying mark of 46-9.75, nearly five feet ahead of second place.

Benedict is part of a 27-athlete field in the boys high jump which will take place at 10 a.m. Friday. Benedict’s top leap of 6-4 was the cutoff with 13 of the athletes in the field having that mark. Benedict is the first Sidney athlete to qualify for the Drake Relays since 2003. There are three athletes leading the field with a leap of 6-9 coming in.