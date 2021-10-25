Shenandoah's Razee qualifies for state cross country meet

Shenandoah sophomore Alex Razee had the highest district finish for a Shenandoah athlete since 2014, taking fifth at the Class 2A state qualifying cross country meet Thursday, Oct. 21, at Southeast Valley to qualify for the state cross country meet.
Razee led the Mustangs to a fourth-place team finish in what head coach Andy Campbell called the best team performance of the season.
“This is the first time we were able to finish in front of a very good Clarinda team,” Campbell said. “I thought the team competed as well as they could have. Unfortunately we were put in a district with three very strong teams.”
The Mustangs scored 131 points, beating their county rival by 21 for fourth place. GC/GR was third with 72. Des Moines Christian and Clear Lake took the top two automatic qualifying spots.
Razee finished the course at the Gowrie Country Club in 17 minutes, 12 seconds, and Campbell said his finish was quite good once again.
“Alex was sitting between sixth and eighth for most of the race,” Campbell said. “His last 400 meters was amazing to bring home a qualifying spot.”
He’ll run again at the state meet at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Shenandoah boys and girls both had one near miss. Senior Eli Schuster finished 17th in the boys' race. His time of 17:48 was two places and 25 seconds out of the 15th and final qualifying position.
“Eli ran a great race to finish just two spots out of a qualifying spot,” Campbell said. “Eli has run on the varsity every race in high school. He has done great things for Shenandoah cross country.”
On the girls' side, Fillies freshman Hailey Egbert finished 17th in a time of 21:26. She was just two places and 17 seconds away from 15th.
“Hailey battled the entire race,” Fillies head coach Grant Staats said. “She came through the first mile around 20th and battled into a pack at 15th-17th. She held the 15th place for a bit but ended up a little short.”
Staats said Christene Johnson was right with Egbert early but faded to 41st in 23:02, Shenandoah’s second finisher.
The Fillies finished ninth overall with 251 points. Clarinda, Des Moines Christian and Van Meter took the three qualifying spots, with Clear Lake freshman Addison Doughan winning the race in 19:06.
Staats liked what he saw from the rest of his team as well. Lauryn Dukes finished 62nd in 24:28 and Abby Martin 63rd in 24:31. Aleigha Gomez completed Shenandoah’s lineup with a 71st place run of 25:14.
“The other girls had a strong showing and had one of their best races of the year,” Staats said. “We have seen incredible personal growth in all the girls (this year). They race tougher and with more strategy than the beginning of the season. We hope they will take this and build on it for next year.”
All five Fillies that ran Thursday return next year.
On the boys' side, Des Moines Christian had the top three athletes with Aaron Fynaardt winning the race in 15:49.
Mitchell Jones wasn’t far behind Schuster as the third Mustang across the finish line, taking 22nd in 17:55.
“Mitchell is another one of our four seniors who ran (Thursday),” Campbell said. “He has had a huge impact on the program.”
Brandon McDowell and Damien Little Thunder were the final two scorers for the Mustangs. McDowell finished 39th in 18:39 and Little Thunder 48th in 19:01.
“Brandon had another strong race,” Campbell said. “He really came into his own this fall and could be very good over the next two years. Damien was again very good. To finish in the top half of the field as a freshman is a great accomplishment.”
Two more seniors completed Shenandoah’s lineup on the day. Josh Schuster finished 52nd in 19:12 and George Martin 56th in 19:22.
“Josh showed a great deal of grit while battling injuries in the second half of the season,” Campbell said. “We’re going to miss him next fall. George rounded out the varsity. George makes his teammates better by working so hard every day. I don’t know how we will replace that next fall.”
Campbell said his four seniors will be impossible to replace.
“Mitchell, George, Josh and Eli have been terrific leaders all season,” Campbell said. “They are one of the strongest senior classes we have had in a few years. They made this season one to remember, and we’ll miss them next fall.”
While the run ends for the four Mustang seniors, they’ll have a teammate in Razee competing at the state meet.
“I’m excited to see what Alex can do,” Campbell said. “He has been running so well the last few weeks. I believe the course in Fort Dodge will be good for him and he is a big meet performer. It should be fun.”