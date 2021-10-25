Shenandoah's Razee qualifies for state cross country meet

“Eli ran a great race to finish just two spots out of a qualifying spot,” Campbell said. “Eli has run on the varsity every race in high school. He has done great things for Shenandoah cross country.”

On the girls' side, Fillies freshman Hailey Egbert finished 17th in a time of 21:26. She was just two places and 17 seconds away from 15th.

“Hailey battled the entire race,” Fillies head coach Grant Staats said. “She came through the first mile around 20th and battled into a pack at 15th-17th. She held the 15th place for a bit but ended up a little short.”

Staats said Christene Johnson was right with Egbert early but faded to 41st in 23:02, Shenandoah’s second finisher.

The Fillies finished ninth overall with 251 points. Clarinda, Des Moines Christian and Van Meter took the three qualifying spots, with Clear Lake freshman Addison Doughan winning the race in 19:06.

Staats liked what he saw from the rest of his team as well. Lauryn Dukes finished 62nd in 24:28 and Abby Martin 63rd in 24:31. Aleigha Gomez completed Shenandoah’s lineup with a 71st place run of 25:14.