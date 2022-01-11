Shenandoah's Razee signs with Iowa Wesleyan golf

Shenandoah senior Keelee Razee signed Monday, Jan. 10, to continue her academic and golf career at Iowa Wesleyan University.

Razee had her family, Shenandoah girls golf coach Kyan Kirkholm and Iowa Wesleyan golf head coach Kurt Moon and assistant coach Haley McElhinney there during a ceremony at the Shenandoah High School Gymnasium.

Razee said she visited the Mount Pleasant school in the fall and knew quickly that’s where she wanted to go.

“It’s a family college and really welcoming,” Razee said. “I felt it from the start when I had my visit and thought this is the place for me.”

Razee plans to go into nursing and said that was her focus for finding a college, but then some extra money came in to join coach Moon’s program.

“They offered me a really good scholarship,” Razee said. “I never thought I would take golf to the next level, but thought I might as well try it.”

Moon coaches the women’s and men’s programs at Iowa Wesleyan and said Razee’s game, like any of his athletes, will continue to improve during her career.

“Her golf game is fine, we’ll fine tune some things,” Moon said. “She’ll be a good player for us. From freshman year to senior year in college, it’s totally different to watch them mature, and not just on the course, but in the classroom and as a citizen.”

Moon feels the short game is the most important part of any golfer’s game and a lot of the fine tuning he’ll give Razee and her teammates will be in that area.

Razee averaged around a 60 for nine holes for the Fillies this past spring and said her short game is what needs the most work both for her final year of golf at Shenandoah and going forward as an Iowa Wesleyan Tiger.

“I really need to work on my short game because that’s what kills me the most,” Razee said. “My long game is pretty good.”

Moon has just four athletes on his women’s golf team this season, but says Razee is the third of a goal of five new athletes to bring in to the program.