The defending Class 1A boys bowling state champions will not have the opportunity to defend their title.

The Shenandoah Mustangs finished second with a pin count of 2,689, trailing the host school, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s 2,869 Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Class 1A state qualifying tournament at Locomotion Lanes in Sanborn.

Shenandoah’s Alex Razee and Gunner Steiner did nab the final two spots to qualify for the individual state tournament. They’ll compete Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

Razee finished third in the field of 34 with a three-game series score of 633. Steiner was fourth with a 584, beating fifth-place Marcus Aaron of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn by a mere three pins.

Steiner opened with a 202, and followed that up with a 195 and a 187.

Razee was above 200 in all three games, rolling a 206, a 214 and a 213, losing only to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Jack Mastbergen’s 700 and Maddox Muston of Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s 663.

Shenandoah’s Dylan Gray broke 200 in his second game with a 202, but ended up 24 pins short of qualifying with a 560. Zach Page was just behind him with a 555. Dalton Athen and Seth Zwickel completed Shenandoah’s lineup with Athen rolling a 536 and Zwickel a 495.

In the team tournament, the Mustangs could never seize the momentum, breaking the 200 mark just twice with a 206 fourth game and a 238 10th game. The 238 came right after a lineup change and coupled with a 164 from Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, closed the deficit to less than 100, but the Mustangs were in the 160s the next three games, giving Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn the title.

Gray’s stellar career came to an end as the only senior in the program. The Mustangs finish the season with Razee and Steiner competing in the individual tournament Tuesday.