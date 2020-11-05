Shenandoah's Rogers earns all-conference honors

Shenandoah senior Jasmine Rogers has been named honorable mention all-conference by the Hawkeye 10, in teams released Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Rogers led the Fillies with 141 kills and 69 blocks.

She added 20 digs and 12 assists to her name over the course of the season.

Glenwood’s Elle Scarborough, Red Oak’s Lexi Johnson and Allie Petry of St. Albert all were unanimous first team selections.

Glenwood and Red Oak ended with three first team selections each after sharing the conference title. Brynlee Arnold and Grace Boles were the other two Rams that made the first team while Abbey Jones and Chloe DeVries represented Red Oak.

Kelsey Fields of Creston, Ashley Hall of Harlan and Lewis Central’s Madisyn Havermann were the other first team selections.

Kelly Embray of Glenwood and Liz Carbaugh of Red Oak were named to the second team. Harlan and Kuemper had two second team picks each. Zophi Hendricks and Macie Leinen were the two Cyclones while Kamryn Venner and Ashley Badding were the two Knights.

Atlantic’s Alyssa Derby, Hannah Neemann of Denison-Schleswig, Karly Brown of Lewis Central and Lauren Williams of St. Albert were the other second team selections.