Shenandoah's Scamman places 3rd at district wrestling

GLENWOOD – Shenandoah freshman Cole Scamman won a match at the Class 2A District 2 Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, at Glenwood High School.

Scamman’s win came in the third-place consolation match and gave him a wrestleback opportunity for a chance to go state, but Scamman lost by fall, ending his season.

Scamman opened with a 17-1 technical fall loss to Glenwood’s Matthew Beem in the 126-pound semifinal.

Scamman then fell behind Harlan’s Luke Freund 7-0 in his consolation match but battled back. Scamman was within 7-5 after the first period and then pinned Freund in the second to earn another match.

Scamman drew Atlantic’s Ethan Follman in the wrestleback and was pinned in 1:41.

“We worked hard all week to leave it on the mat and that’s exactly what he did,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said. “He went out and fought. Even in the last match we wanted to see if he could ride out the storm and see how he did the longer the match went. We’re proud of him. He worked hard and represented us well.”

Scamman scored 10 team points for the Mustangs and will help lead a big group of sophomores and juniors next year for Shenandoah wrestling.