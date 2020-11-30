Shenandoah's Stogdill signs with York Volleyball

Shenandoah senior Olivia Stogdill will continue her volleyball career collegiately.
Stogdill was joined by family and friends at the Shenandoah High School Gymnasium Monday, Nov. 30, to officially sign with York (Neb.) College.
Stogdill said she was already considering going to York, but as her senior year as a defensive specialist for the Fillies progressed, she decided to make a run at continuing to play the sport in college and York ended up as a good fit.
“I reached out to (York Head) Coach (Crystal) Nething after the season,” Stogdill said, “and talked with an enrollment counselor there and it all happened from there.”
A November visit to the campus then sealed the deal.
“I had a meeting with Coach Nething and then played with the girls a little bit,” Stogdill said. “It felt like home and they made me feel like family.”
Nething just finished her third season as head coach at York, a season that was shortened to just 12 matches for the Panthers, all losses.
York has 14 wins in Nething’s three seasons on campus.
Stogdill recorded 78 digs, playing primarily in the back row for a 4-20 Fillies team this fall. Stogdill said it was a different kind of season to finish her high school career.
“It was weird,” she added, “but the girls and the coaches tried their best to make it seem normal. It was a lot of fun.”
Stogdill now moves from playing Class 3A volleyball in Iowa’s Hawkeye 10 Conference to playing NAIA college volleyball in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
“I feel like I’m pretty good at reading the block and getting around it,” Stogdill said. “I need to be quicker on my feet, so that’s something I’ll have to work on.”
Stogdill plans on majoring in psychology.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!