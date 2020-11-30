Shenandoah's Stogdill signs with York Volleyball

Shenandoah senior Olivia Stogdill will continue her volleyball career collegiately.

Stogdill was joined by family and friends at the Shenandoah High School Gymnasium Monday, Nov. 30, to officially sign with York (Neb.) College.

Stogdill said she was already considering going to York, but as her senior year as a defensive specialist for the Fillies progressed, she decided to make a run at continuing to play the sport in college and York ended up as a good fit.

“I reached out to (York Head) Coach (Crystal) Nething after the season,” Stogdill said, “and talked with an enrollment counselor there and it all happened from there.”

A November visit to the campus then sealed the deal.

“I had a meeting with Coach Nething and then played with the girls a little bit,” Stogdill said. “It felt like home and they made me feel like family.”

Nething just finished her third season as head coach at York, a season that was shortened to just 12 matches for the Panthers, all losses.

York has 14 wins in Nething’s three seasons on campus.