Shenandoah's Wolf named all-district

Shenandoah junior Ava Wolf has earned all-district honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

The IGCA released their all-district teams for all five classes Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Wolf was one of 10 athletes selected to the Class 3A Southwest District Team, one of four districts in Class 3A.

Wolf was one of three Hawkeye 10 Conference players on that team with Kuemper Catholic’s Cate Mayhall and Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen also honored. The other athletes on the team were: Lilli Baird of PCM, Roland-Story’s Reagan Barkema, Avery Hall of Chariton, Bishop Heelan’s Kenly Meis, Sydney Mosinski of Nevada, Des Moines Christian’s Moriah Prewitt and Katy Reyerson of West Marshall.

Overall, there were 12 Hawkeye 10 Conference athletes and three Corner Conference athletes, who earned all-district honors.

Wolf led the Fillies this season with 11.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Those marks were both easily best on a Shenandoah team that finished the season at an even 11-11. Her 11.1 rebounds per game were best in Class 3A.