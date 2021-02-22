Shenandoah's Zwickel named first team all-district

There were four Clarinda athletes and two Shenandoah athletes named to the all-district team by the Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association.

The Iowa Bowling Coaches released all-district and all-state teams for all classes and for both boys and girls Sunday, Feb. 21.

Clarinda senior Madi Pulliam and sophomore Ally Johnson were two of the six girls selected to the first team for the Class 1A West District while Shenandoah senior Zayne Zwickel was named to the boys first team for the same district.

Pulliam averaged a 354 series and Johnson a 333 as the top two Cardinals this season.

Zwickel averaged a 389 series to lead Shenandoah.

Pulliam and Johnson were joined by Madison Horn of Harlan, Nodaway Valley’s Abby Christensen, Chelsey Hoakison of Lenox and Amber Hoefling of OABCIG on the first team.

Other first team selections for the boys were Evan White, Adam Denny and Jackson Wigington of St. Albert and Red Oak’s Jonathan Piper and Nate Ernst. White was a first team all-state pick and Denny was named to the all-state second team.

Clarinda’s Xander Pullen earned second team all-district honors, leading the Cardinals with a 361 average.