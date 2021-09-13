Shorthanded Cowboys fall in home opener

Sears said his team, with little depth with the injuries, started to wear down and the Cardinals took advantage with 347 yards of offense just in the first half, 312 of that coming on the ground.

“They have a great scheme,” Sears said. “They have run that for quite a while. They go toe to toe and pull a lot of guys. We worked on it all week on following the pullers. They have a lot of misdirection, but it’s about following the keys and following the pull and we did when we were fresh.”

Two of Earlham’s second quarter touchdowns came through the air. Quarterback Darrell Matchem had attempted just five passes in two games coming in. He attempted just three Friday, but all were complete and two went for touchdowns.

Sidney picked up its first two first downs on its second drive of the second half, but with the Cardinals leading 35-0 at halftime the clock moved quickly with the continuous clock rules in effect, and the Cowboys weren’t ever able to threaten offensively.

Earlham added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter with both teams using mainly junior varsity players.

Sears said his guys fought all evening.