Shorthanded Cowboys fall in home opener

SIDNEY – The Sidney football team already had a tough draw with Earlham coming in for their home opener Friday, Sept. 10. Add to that the Cowboys were missing four starters because of injury and a fifth left during the game and it added up to a 51-0 blowout win for the Cardinals in Class A District 7 play.
Earlham received the opening kickoff and picked up a pair of first downs to advance into Sidney territory, but the drive stalled there and Sidney took over in Earlham territory after a negative play on fourth down.
That was about it for Sidney highlights, though, as the Cardinals scored touchdowns on their next five drives and the Cowboys finished the first half with just 17 yards of offense and zero first downs.
“We knew the situation coming in down those players,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said, “and Earlham is one of the top two or three teams in the district. In the first quarter, I thought when everything was equal and fresh on fresh I thought we hung okay. We turned them over on downs, but we couldn’t move the football.”
Sidney senior Cole Stenzel led the team in rushing yards and tackles and was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete.
“We came out strong,” Stenzel said. “We weren’t deep (Friday) and they wore on us a bit. We couldn’t move the ball well. We tried our best, but they just outmuscled and outmanned us without many backups.”
Sears said his team, with little depth with the injuries, started to wear down and the Cardinals took advantage with 347 yards of offense just in the first half, 312 of that coming on the ground.
“They have a great scheme,” Sears said. “They have run that for quite a while. They go toe to toe and pull a lot of guys. We worked on it all week on following the pullers. They have a lot of misdirection, but it’s about following the keys and following the pull and we did when we were fresh.”
Two of Earlham’s second quarter touchdowns came through the air. Quarterback Darrell Matchem had attempted just five passes in two games coming in. He attempted just three Friday, but all were complete and two went for touchdowns.
Sidney picked up its first two first downs on its second drive of the second half, but with the Cardinals leading 35-0 at halftime the clock moved quickly with the continuous clock rules in effect, and the Cowboys weren’t ever able to threaten offensively.
Earlham added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter with both teams using mainly junior varsity players.
Sears said his guys fought all evening.
“That’s all we can ask for,” Sears said. “We tell them they can control their effort and attitude. Regardless of the score they are to play hard and enjoy the game, play with pride, play with passion and let the scoreboard take care of itself.”
The Cowboys finished with just 88 yards of offense. Stenzel ran for 21 yards on six carries to lead the backs. Junior quarterback Chace Wallace passed for 34 yards.
Stenzel led the defense with nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and was asked about keys for him and his teammates going forward.
“It’s mainly about sticking on our blocks and doing a better job wrapping up,” Stenzel said. “We need to keep running hard and keep our feet moving.”
Nik Peters added 5.5 tackles for the Cowboys while Conner Behrends had five. Brexton Roberts finished with 4.5 tackles and Connor Moheng’s four.
Sidney fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in Class A District 7 while the Cardinals improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the district. The Cowboys travel to Riverside Friday.