Shorthanded Mustangs unable to contain Clarinda at home

The Shenandoah Mustangs lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 0-3 in district play. Head coach Ty Ratliff said they were extremely shorthanded with 17 athletes not suited up because of injury or illness.

“We fought hard,” Ratliff said. “We shot ourselves in the foot and gave up some early touchdowns, but we stuck to the plan pretty well as far as moving the ball through the air. We gave Nolan (Mount) time with a very young line and I couldn’t be more proud of that. We had guys out there who had never played a down of varsity football stepping up and trying to be a significant role player.”

The Cardinals scored touchdowns the first three times they touched the ball, all in the first quarter.

A 40 yard run by Brown on the second play from scrimmage set up Schmitt’s first rushing touchdown, a one yard plunge on fourth down.

After a three and out by the defense, the Cardinal offense needed two plays to go 53 yards for its next score. Schmitt and Isaac Jones connected for 31 yards and then Brown ran in the final 22 for a 14-0 lead.