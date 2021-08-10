Shot clock coming to high school basketball

A 35-second shot clock is coming to Iowa high school basketball.

The introduction of the shot clock was the state-wide highlight in a joint press release Tuesday, Aug. 10, by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

The two state associations also announced the addition of an individual tournament in the bowling postseason and an earlier start date for track and field.

The IHSAA and IGHSAU will use the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) allowance for state adoption to introduce a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball, starting in the 2022-2023 season. Use of the shot clock in sub-varsity competition will be allowed but not required.

Further shot clock information and rule implementation will be provided by the IHSAA and IGHSAU as it becomes available ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The bowling changes start with the upcoming 2021-22 season with the state meet and state qualifying meets now featuring both team and individual tournaments.