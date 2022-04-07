Shull, Peters lead Cowgirl track at Riverside

Lilly Peters earned 14 points in the throwing events, leading Sidney at the Riverside Lady Dawgs Invitational in Oakland on Tuesday, April 5.

The Cowgirls finished with 23 points, finishing eighth in the 13-team field. The host Bulldogs rolled to the team title with 113 points, beating runner-up Underwood by 25.5.

Peters threw the shot put 31 feet, 8 inches to finish second and took the third-place position in the discus with a best throw of 82-3.

Marley Shull added a runner-up finish in the 1500 meter run for the Cowgirls with a final time of 5 minutes, 44.53 seconds.

Aunika Hayes earned Sidney’s final point, placing sixth in the 400 in a time of 1:15.71.

Sidney results (top six places noted)

100 meter dash: Macey Graham 15.07. Lauren Thomas 17.27.

200 meter dash: Macey Graham 31.39.

400 meter dash: 6. Aunika Hayes 1:15.71.

1500 meter run: 2. Marley Shull 5:44.53.

Long jump: Kandra Laumann 12-4.

Shot put: 2. Lilly Peters 31-8. Madison Hensley 23-0.

Discus: 3. Lilly Peters 82-3. Madison Hensley 56-3.

4x100 meter relay: Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Keeley Mount, Makenna Laumann) 58.55.

4x200 meter relay: Sidney (Keeley Mount, Addy Haning, Fallon Sheldon, Makenna Laumann) 2:04.75.

4x400 meter relay: Sidney (Kandra Laumann, Addy Haning, Makenna Laumann, Aunika Hayes) 5:06.26.

800 meter medley relay: Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Keeley Mount, Addy Haning) 2:13.07.