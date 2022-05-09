Shull wins 800 title at Mount Ayr

The Sidney Cowgirls placed in nearly every event they entered at the Mount Ayr Girls Raiderett Relays Thursday, May 5.

Marley Shull led the Cowgirls with a win in the 800 meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 39.28 seconds, helping the Cowgirls to 24 team points, giving them seventh in the eight-team Class A Division.

Wayne scored 134 points, beating Nodaway Valley by eight to win Class A. Lenox won Class B.

Lilly Peters added a third-place discus toss of 100 feet, 6 inches for Sidney. Aunika Hayes placed fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:20.86 and Kandra Laumann ended sixth in the long jump at 12-2.5.

The Cowgirls were fifth in the 4x200 relay and sixth in the 4x100, 4x400 and 800 medley relays. Running in at least one of the relays were: Eve Brumbaugh, Karlee Graham, Addy Haning, Hayes, Laumann, Keeley Mount, Fallon Sheldon and Shull.

The Cowgirls complete the regular season at Fremont-Mills Monday before a return trip to F-M Thursday for a Class 1A state qualifying meet.

Full Sidney results (Class A, Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 7. Sidney 24.

100 meter dash: Karlee Graham 15.03.

800 meter run: 1. Marley Shull 2:39.28.

400 meter hurdles: 5. Aunika Hayes 1:20.86.

Long jump: 6. Kandra Laumann 12-2.5.

Shot put: Lilly Peters 29-5. Madison Hensley 22-0.5.

Discus: 3. Lilly Peters 100-6. Madison Hensley 52-10.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Keeley Mount, Fallon Sheldon, Addy Haning) 1:00.35.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Sidney (Keeley Mount, Addy Haning, Kandra Laumann, Fallon Sheldon) 2:07.87.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Eve Brumbaugh, Marley Shull, Aunika Hayes, Addy Haning) 4:53.39.

800 meter medley relay: 6. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Addy Haning, Aunika Hayes) 2:13.23.