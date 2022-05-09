 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shull wins 800 title at Mount Ayr

Makenna Laumann, Sidney

Sidney senior Makenna Laumann finishes a relay at the Corner Conference track and field meet Tuesday, May 3, at Fremont-Mills High School. Laumann and the Cowgirls return to Tabor Thursday May, 12, for a Class 1A state qualifying meet.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowgirls placed in nearly every event they entered at the Mount Ayr Girls Raiderett Relays Thursday, May 5.

Marley Shull led the Cowgirls with a win in the 800 meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 39.28 seconds, helping the Cowgirls to 24 team points, giving them seventh in the eight-team Class A Division.

Wayne scored 134 points, beating Nodaway Valley by eight to win Class A. Lenox won Class B.

Lilly Peters added a third-place discus toss of 100 feet, 6 inches for Sidney. Aunika Hayes placed fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:20.86 and Kandra Laumann ended sixth in the long jump at 12-2.5.

The Cowgirls were fifth in the 4x200 relay and sixth in the 4x100, 4x400 and 800 medley relays. Running in at least one of the relays were: Eve Brumbaugh, Karlee Graham, Addy Haning, Hayes, Laumann, Keeley Mount, Fallon Sheldon and Shull.

The Cowgirls complete the regular season at Fremont-Mills Monday before a return trip to F-M Thursday for a Class 1A state qualifying meet.

Full Sidney results (Class A, Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 7. Sidney 24.

100 meter dash: Karlee Graham 15.03.

800 meter run: 1. Marley Shull 2:39.28.

400 meter hurdles: 5. Aunika Hayes 1:20.86.

Long jump: 6. Kandra Laumann 12-2.5.

Shot put: Lilly Peters 29-5. Madison Hensley 22-0.5.

Discus: 3. Lilly Peters 100-6. Madison Hensley 52-10.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Keeley Mount, Fallon Sheldon, Addy Haning) 1:00.35.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Sidney (Keeley Mount, Addy Haning, Kandra Laumann, Fallon Sheldon) 2:07.87.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Sidney (Eve Brumbaugh, Marley Shull, Aunika Hayes, Addy Haning) 4:53.39.

800 meter medley relay: 6. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Addy Haning, Aunika Hayes) 2:13.23.

