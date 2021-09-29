Sidney 2-0, Essex 0-2 in opening round of Corner Volleyball Tournament

SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls cruised to the Pool 1 win in first round pool play Monday, Sept. 27, to open the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament while the Essex Trojanettes lost both of their matches, ending their run in the tournament.
Sidney beat Essex and Griswold 2-0 while Essex lost to Griswold 2-0. The Cowgirls and Tigers both advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals, along with Stanton and East Mills, the top two teams in Pool 2.
Sidney senior Harley Spurlock was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete and said it was a good night for her team.
“It was really fun,” Spurlock said. “I’m glad we could put anyone in and everybody performed how we needed to to win the game.”
Sidney beat Essex to start play 25-17 and 25-5 with each match of pool play being played best two out of three to 25.
The Cowgirls didn’t start out well, while the Trojanettes did. After Sidney scored four of the first five points, Essex rallied and led 9-7 after scoring four straight. Sidney scored the next seven from there and while the set was never in doubt after that point, the Trojanettes hung close with the Cowgirls.
So, with Sidney struggling to begin the match, head coach Amy McClintock elected to bring in a brand new front row to start the second set, and they delivered.
The Cowgirls scored the first 12 points of the set and 16 of the first 17, and McClintock left the starters on the bench.
“Before we played I told the girls I wanted to try to get everybody in,” McClintock said. “I was just going to sub them in, but the way we played our first set, I thought I might as well let them go out and see what they can do, and they did a great job.”
In all, 15 Cowgirls saw the floor during the match with freshman Addy Haning leading the team with four kills. Eve Brumbaugh, Kaden Payne and Aunika Hayes added three each in the opening set while Mia Foster, Lilly Peters and Harley Spurlock all finished with two.
Avery Dowling set up 10 assists in the first set, but was among the starters who didn’t play in the second set. Ava Osborn finished with three assists while Emily Hutt and Makenna Laumann had two each.
Hutt led the back row with seven digs while Dowling and Foster finished with four each. Laumann and Osborn both popped up three while Hayes ended with two.
Foster also served four aces while Osborn and Kandra Laumann finished with two each.
Alex King, Olivia Baker and Brooke Burns all had two kills to lead the Trojanettes with Burns accumulating six assists.
Tori Burns led the back line with six digs while Chloe Edie added four. Brooke Burns finished with three digs while Brianne Johnson had two.
Olivia Baker led the Trojanettes at the net with three blocks while Johnson and Brooke Burns had two each.
Essex and Griswold took the court next with Griswold winning 25-13 and 25-15.
The Trojanettes again started strong, taking a 7-3 lead and causing Griswold head coach Jody Rossell to call a timeout.
It got away from Essex from there, however, with Griswold scoring the next eight points.
“We played great to start in both matches,” Essex head coach Kim Burns said. “We ran the offense well, but then we would fall and they would get six or seven in a row and you can’t do that and win a lot of matches.”
Burns said the talent is there for her team, but they have to push through mentally.
“It’s a trickledown effect for us,” Burns said. “If we have one bad pass, then suddenly we’re not mentally tough enough to want that ball again.”
Essex pulled off a few more points in that first set and was in striking distance at 15-11, but it fell apart from there with Griswold scoring 10 of the final 12 points.
An early 7-0 run gave Griswold an 8-3 lead in the second set and the Tigers gradually pulled away from there.
Baker led the Essex offense for the match with four kills while King, Tori Burns and Riley Jensen all added two. Brooke Burns finished with nine assists.
Glasgo and the Burns sisters all had three digs each to lead the back line while Jensen rose up for three blocks.
Burns said it’s all about improving their serve receive going forward, but said she liked what she saw defensively at the net.
“Our net normally plays very well with Riley and Olivia. Brianne did a great job (Monday) as well. We have to get them moving more though.”
The Trojanettes were 82% overall from the service line in the two matches as they fell to 2-16 on the season. They don’t play again until Thursday, Oct. 7, when they head into Missouri to play East Atchison.
The Griswold win over Essex secured the Tigers and Cowgirls both a place in Tuesday’s semifinal, but they still had to meet for seeding purposes and Sidney was much improved in a 25-9, 25-15 win.
“Our serving has been big for us lately,” McClintock said, “and keeping them out of transition. Our girls did a great job hitting spots and they weren’t able to get many attacks out of anything. We focused on our blocking because it has been nonexistent lately and we got a few blocks, which was good to see.”
The Cowgirls opened the match against the Tigers on a 6-1 run, then went on an identical 6-1 run out of the first Tiger timeout and Rossell burned her second and final timeout 14 points into the set.
Sidney extended the lead to 15-2 before coasting their way to the set win.
The second set started out close with the teams evenly splitting the first 18 points, but Sidney scored the next five and extended the lead to 19-12 at Griswold’s final timeout.
McClintock again went to the bench to end the set and saw Haning and Macey Graham both put away a kill.
Payne led the offense in the match with 10 kills while Spurlock had six and Brumbaugh five. Fallon Sheldon added two.
Spurlock had four of her six kills in the first set and said her good play was because the team was playing well.
“We had a good pass and I started clicking with my setter, which always helps,” Spurlock said. “I knew I could swing away and my team would cover me if I hit it into the block.”
McClintock agreed that Spurlock had a nice match.
“Harley was focused (Monday),” McClintock said. “She hit her spots. I tell the girls a lot of the time it’s not how hard you hit it always, but playing smart and finding the open spots.”
Dowling served up 17 assists and also contributed four digs.
Hutt led the back row with six digs while Makenna Laumann added five. Brumbaugh and Foster ended with three digs each.
Spurlock led the Cowgirls at the net with three blocks and said her senior year in volleyball has been really good so far.
“We have our ups and downs like every year,” Spurlock said, “but I know we’ll come out on top. That seems to be our motto. We struggle some, but we’ll find our way through. I’m excited.”
McClintock said the front row play on both sides of the net is key for her team going forward.
“We need to be a little quicker in transition,” McClintock said, “and getting more touches on blocks.”
The Cowgirls had another eight ace serves in the second match with Hutt having three and Dowling and Karlee Graham adding two each.
The Cowgirls were 93% from the service line for the two matches in improving to 16-13 on the season.