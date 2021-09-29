Sidney 2-0, Essex 0-2 in opening round of Corner Volleyball Tournament

The Cowgirls scored the first 12 points of the set and 16 of the first 17, and McClintock left the starters on the bench.

“Before we played I told the girls I wanted to try to get everybody in,” McClintock said. “I was just going to sub them in, but the way we played our first set, I thought I might as well let them go out and see what they can do, and they did a great job.”

In all, 15 Cowgirls saw the floor during the match with freshman Addy Haning leading the team with four kills. Eve Brumbaugh, Kaden Payne and Aunika Hayes added three each in the opening set while Mia Foster, Lilly Peters and Harley Spurlock all finished with two.

Avery Dowling set up 10 assists in the first set, but was among the starters who didn’t play in the second set. Ava Osborn finished with three assists while Emily Hutt and Makenna Laumann had two each.

Hutt led the back row with seven digs while Dowling and Foster finished with four each. Laumann and Osborn both popped up three while Hayes ended with two.

Foster also served four aces while Osborn and Kandra Laumann finished with two each.

Alex King, Olivia Baker and Brooke Burns all had two kills to lead the Trojanettes with Burns accumulating six assists.