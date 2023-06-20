The Sidney and Essex baseball and softball teams split games Monday, June 19, in Sidney, with the Cowboys winning the baseball game 22-3 and the Trojanettes earning the softball victory 11-4.

In the baseball game, all of Sidney’s runs came in the first two innings as they scored 12 times in the first frame and added 10 more in the second. Essex’s three runs came in the top of the third inning.

Seth Ettleman struck out five Trojans in a perfect first two innings on the mound for the Cowboys. Kolt Payne was charged with the three earned runs in 1/3 inning. Carter Jorgenson got the final two outs for the Cowboys.

Payne led the Sidney offense with three hits and three runs scored. Michael Hensley, Gabe Johnson and Isaac Hutt added two hits each. Johnson scored three times and drove in a pair of runs. Hensley tripled, drove in three runs and scored three more. Hutt scored two and drove in two.

Ettleman had a hit, three runs scored and an RBI for the Cowboys. Nik Peters doubled, scored three times and drove in a run. Taylor McFail added a hit, two runs scored and two RBIs. Chace Wallace also had a hit, two runs scored and an RBI. Flynt Bell added a hit and a run scored.

Essex’s three runs came without a hit. John Staley and Damien Aradanas walked and scored. Tony Racine walked and drove in a run. Bradley Franks scored the other Essex run and also drove one in. Kaden Buick drove in a run.

Buick started on the mound for Essex and allowed the first seven Cowboys to reach base. Garrett Harris finished the game on the mound.

The win ended an eight-game losing streak for the Cowboys and improved their record to 4-12 on the season, 4-4 in the Corner Conference. The Trojans fell to 0-10 on the season and 0-9 in conference play.

On the softball diamond, Essex held a 4-2 lead until putting up multiple runs in each of the final three innings to pull away.

Brianne Johnson led the Essex bats with four hits, a run scored, two stolen bases and an RBI. Brooke Burns, Tori Burns and Addy Resh added two hits each for the Trojanettes, with the Burns sisters driving in two runs each and both scoring a run. Brooke Burns tripled in the game. Resh also scored a run and drove in another. EmmaJo Harris added a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Tori Burns struck out 12 Cowgirls over six innings, giving up two hits, four walks and two unearned runs. Johnson came on to pitch the seventh. She gave up the final two Sidney runs and struck out two.

Gabi Jacobs and Mia Foster finished with two hits each for the Cowgirls.

The win ended Essex’s seven-game losing streak and improved their record to 7-10 on the season and 4-5 in the conference. Sidney fell to 0-13 overall and 0-8 in conference play.

Both Sidney teams host Stanton Tuesday. Essex is off until Thursday’s opening round of the Corner Conference Tournament.